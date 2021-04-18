“I’m on the side of the truth. It was going to be a pandemic and it doesn’t even have the breed of epidemic”

This Sunday the second part of Jordi Évole’s interview with Miguel Bosé was broadcast, in which the singer and actor again showed his controversial theories about the coronavirus, a pandemic of which claims to have “the truth”.

“I am on the side of the truth. It was going to be a pandemic. It does not have even the caste of epidemic“said Bosé, who continued to show his” respect for the dead. I profess respect to those who have lost people this year, but also to those who have lost last year, the year before, the other, and the other. “

Asked by Jordi Évole if at any time he has had doubts about his statements, Bosé said: “I have not doubted, that’s why I am where I am.” He assured that many loved ones and acquaintances have called him to stop showing his opinion, but he has not paid attention.

“We are not talking about Spain. We are talking about humanity. This dictatorship has to end. There are more of us, if we get up it’s game over. We are many more, “said Bosé.

“I am not conspiring, I am based on real data that comes from people who are serious, experienced, knowledgeable, ethical. These (Bosé did not refer to anyone in particular) have no ethics. There are no ethics, “said the 65-year-old artist.

Criticism of the media

Miguel Bosé was critical of the media: “Today, the media no longer report. They tell you what to think, what you have to feel “.

Confronted by Jordi Évole’s questions, in some moments of the interview Miguel Bosé even raised his voice: “What causes death? What respect do I have to have for this shit, for these shits? Does it burn? Do you have two pythons? Who can believe such stupidity? I’m not an idiot or presumed idiot, “said the singer.

“What respect do I have to have this shit, these shits? Does it burn? Does it have two pythons? Who can believe such stupidity?”

Bosé, who calls himself a “denier” (“with his head held high,” he said), stated that does not use hydroalcoholic gel, does not do PCR tests, hugs and kisses his peers and enters elevators even when they are full of people.

Évole asked him if it bothered him that his postulates are close to those of Trump or those of Bolsonaro. Bosé replied: “The whole system bothers me. Whole. Republicans, Democrats, left, right, center and the mother who gave birth to them. All out. Nobody is saved. I want a new world. The first thing is to get this nonsense out of the way, it will fall already, in a month, “he said in reference to the pandemic.

About where he gets his information, Bosé said: “There are thousands of places, people, doctors … I contrast. It is not white or black. Some things on one side are correct and others that sound more familiar to me. I love documentation and studying on the subject. “

“The worst thing that has happened to medicine is its politicization, nobody expected it. Through an organism of pure and private reference like the WHO they establish things that the millionaire psychopaths from the Davos cartel, owners of the world and humanity decide for us. Nobody has chosen them. While there is documentation here, studies, details are provided … “, he added.

“I have access to all the millions of documents to realize the great scam. They are all going to fall one after another. Politicians, doctors, pharmacists and accomplices, the media. Many are not going to be able to go out on the streets in peace.. There will be a second Nuremberg trial that it will be spectacular and they are going to shit “, sentenced.

Jordi Évole reminded Bosé that he supported the PSOE in the past: “I would never vote for Pedro Sánchez. I have not become more conservative. I have become more lucid. I would not vote for anyone. There are no people who are at the height of thinking of the citizen, of thinking of a project as a country, “he said.

Asked if he regrets supporting the PSOE in the past, he said: “I don’t regret it, it would be foolish. But with the information I have today, ever (would support them). If I have the information I have today, I don’t do that. “