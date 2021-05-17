“I’m on the left, but I voted for Ayuso”

José Ramón de la Morena I’m going through The Hormiguero to chat with Pablo Motorcycles just over two months to end his 40-year career in radio. It started with soccer and its Athletic. “We are a bit away. What a way to suffer! I thought that San Isidro would give us a hand, but he is a Madridista,” he joked.

About the last match against him Valladolid, De la Morena explained that “it is the fight for glory against those who struggle to breathe. Who is going to push more? I understand that Atleti has a more powerful team … Come on, what I think Atleti is going to win LaLiga“, summarized.

His withdrawal from the radio

He then addressed the key issue: its withdrawal. “I’m going to leave the radio at night. I want to be the owner of my time again. We got a fairy godmother who told us: ‘What do you want to be?’ And I wanted to be a journalist at any cost. I gave everything, but I realized at the time that I have nothing left. When the alarm goes off at 10, and that anguish … When you hear your friends who are going to do things, and you can’t. One day you wake up and say, ‘This is over.’ You have to have an important reason, someone who asks you and you work against your ego. And you start to get the feeling now of how much is left. Those days at the end of August, which I got unbearable because LaLiga started“he explained.

That day he will face it “without fear, without having to call Bustillo to see who we had to interview … “.

Nothing is left to be done because for him he has already achieved everything. “The dream of my life I have already fulfilled. If the 4th part of what happened to me had happened, it would have seemed good to me. I would have settled for being the driver of those who were there when I started: Azuara, García, Gozalo. .. “, he recounted. Of course: he does not see that the moment of the last program arrives.

“The last one never comes. I’ve seen my best friends go away in absurd illnesses or accidents. Some that I had made plans with. This goes so fast, you realize now is the time. I’m still changing diapers. I don’t want José Ramón, a young boy, to tell me what Ruth told me: that I was not there when he was born. I replied that thanks to this she was able to study what she wanted, that she had what she wanted … and she told me that she did not ask for it, “he said.

His career: the war with Garcia

His career will be framed in a few tense and unforgettable years, possibly the roots of what is today sports journalism. It all started with a day that, for De la Morena, is the happiest of his four decades in the profession. “The happiest of all was the day I stepped on the radio, which I later told my mother who I had seen. It seemed like Walt Disney to me. I met Pepe Domingo, to Garcia … He arrived very quickly, ‘how are you, kid’ “, he recalled about what was his great ‘enemy’.

Those years were legendary for journalists who shared the radio, although later they ended up being rivals. “A generation of journalists on the SER network agreed that we were good, forgive the pedantry. Paquito González, Lama, Chus Galán … and then it came Alfredo Relaño. If you have a great team and a great coach, you have to leave. We compete against Garcia, and we add to Alfonso Azuara“, he recalled.

Although he is remembered for his wars with ‘Supergarcía’, he also claimed his figure. “We had great moments on the radio. Garcia also did great things on the radio. He invented the broadcasts of the Vuelta in a bar. I would connect the microphone to a phone and from up there … We went in helicopters without GPS. We discover the premiums to third parties, a Barcelona player who called Milla for him to miss a penalty in that Tenerife League … They said it was aggressive journalism, but it was journalism journalism, “he presumed.

Criticism of the political class

Pablo Motos and De la Morena put the focus of their talk in politicians. In fact, due to the criticism of the first to the Government and its actions in the first moments of the pandemic, it was annoyed an interview that they had agreed to.

“You caught me at a time when I said that you had to wear a mask, and Fernando Simon that the distance was worth; I said that we had to strengthen the PCR and the government that does not … They were falling on me from all sides and of course, if De la Morena interviewed me … “, he joked.

The legendary director of ‘El Larguero’ and now ‘El Transistor’ summed it up: “It is the worst generation of politicians since Fernando VII that could touch us. We will have done something wrong. It is what we have deserved. Sometimes we vote for inertia, “he argued, and used an example:”I am on the left, but I voted for Ayuso. I confess “. In this sense, he affirmed that politicians are “very poorly paid.”

“They should be paid like the best of employers,” he admitted. “They should be the best. What if they are the best women? Or men?”

The Super League

Going back to football news, De la Morena (very close to Florentino Pérez) explained his vision of the failed project of the Super league.

“Garcia used to say that UEFA is the Union of Speculators Football Association. And he was right. Football belongs to the clubs and they must share the profits of this shed. Why does UEFA have to say what they distribute? Now: I understand that to participate in the Champions League, you have to earn it and not be a closed club. Also that there has to be a bow, in case there is a misfortune. There are teams that should be there, like Madrid or Barcelona because without them television contracts are not worth the same. But that others can be invited: imagine that Alavés or Getafe give the bell, “he claimed.

Another hot topic: the future of Sergio Ramos (a good friend of Pablo Motos): “I want the best for Sergio Ramos. If he wants to stay, he should stay. I don’t want to be Garcia in this, they have to solve this. One would have to wonder why they have come to this.”

Finally, after a game in which the ants asked him to recognize current players when they were children (he only hit Iniesta without receiving help), he vindicates the figure of Raul, possible substitute for Zidane… if he leaves Real Madrid. “If LaLiga wins, it surprises me that he leaves. Raúl would like to, but I’m not sure it’s Raúl’s time. He will be one of the best coaches in this country“he predicted.