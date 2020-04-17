The singer Simone, duo from Simaria, left the laziness aside this Friday (17). She was filmed by her husband, Kaká Diniz, while exercising at home. ‘Do you see when the person has the willpower?’, Said the businessman. Upon realizing that she was being filmed, she soon spoke about her look: ‘But I don’t have the right clothes on’

Quarantine with focus? Simone, a duo from Simaria, is determined to keep the exercises up to date. After making a very sincere comment about his relationship with food during the period of isolation, the countryman decided to resume healthy habits. Who showed the novelty was Kaká Diniz, the artist’s husband, on Instagram Stories this Friday (17th). “When you want to lose weight, you can do it!” Said the businessman, with whom she renewed her wedding vows this year. When she noticed that she was being filmed, the artist lamented about her look. “I’m just not wearing the right clothes, right?”, He complained. “There is nothing, anyway, it is right”, guaranteed Kaka, motivating the woman.

Singer has determination praised by her husband

After leaving the place where Simaria’s sister worked out, he highlighted his wife’s efforts. “Do you see when the person has the willpower? Lately she went there in the (cinema) room, put her cell phone in there and take training,” said Henry’s father, 5, who had the help of his parents to take the first baby tooth. Check out the full video below!

Duo recorded optimistic song with Padre Fábio de Melo

This Friday (17th), Simone and Simaria released a new release: with a positive message and the participation of Padre Fábio de Melo, the song “Não Desisto” earned comments from the Bahian woman on her networks. “He came to help us in such an important moment, which is our current social isolation. When I received the lyrics, I was moved and still moved. These are intense words that help us to go through what we are experiencing,” said the artist, a of the famous people who played on Tik Tok, a social network of fun videos that became a fever among celebs. She also highlighted the partnership with the religious: “Singing alongside our dear Father Fábio is a blessing and, with the strength of the song, we want to touch the hope of all of us to believe that better days will come! Just believe, have faith ! “.

Marília Mendonça also resumes exercise routine

Another famous person who was willing to resume the fitness routine is Marília Mendonça. “I gained 2kg during the quarantine and you?”, Said the goiana on Twitter. An internet user then suggested that she postpone: “It’s too early to weigh, leave the scare for the end”. The interpreter of “Graveto” then explained the reason for getting on the scale during the quarantine. “I weighed myself to see if I wake up for life and resume healthy habits … If I’m not going to lose everything I achieved”, he justified.

(By Marilise Gomes)

