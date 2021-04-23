“I’m not married. It was a spiritual ritual ”, Ninel Conde reveals that she is not married to Larry Ramos

During an interview on the program ‘The fat and the skinny‘, Ninel Conde made a tremendous confession to the driver Raul de Molina on her ‘marriage’ to Larry Ramos And it is that after the arrest of his partner, he had no choice but to open up.

After learning that her ‘husband’ was captured by the FBI, Conde immediately went out to publish a statement where he coldly dissociated himself from the subject, something that was inevitable for Molina to ask about a possible separation and, without realizing it, the actress gave more than the account in details.

“I don’t have to get divorced, I am not legally married. It was a spiritual ritual “revealed.

Undoubtedly, something that is giving a lot to talk about, because on repeated occasions she has come out to defend it on social networks when an audio was just released where Larry accepted the millionaire fraud and incidentally talked about infidelities towards Ninel.

On the other hand, the ‘Killer Bombón’ said that was not with him at the time of his arrest and he also clarified that it was a lie that Ramos had deposited large amounts of money in his bank accounts as mentioned.

“It is not true; I, thank God, have always been a working woman and have always had my resources. So they have deposited stratospheric amounts on me, never, it’s not true (…) I wasn’t present, ”he told Raúl.

However, the program ‘Suelta la Sopa’ announced that the FBI does investigate Ninel, as he would have lent his accounts to Larry Ramos to make deposits, which would be related to the fraud scheme made by the businessman.

It only remains to wait for what happens in the next few days, since Larry obtained his freedom a couple of days ago and they informed that he will have to wait for his trial to determine a sentence.