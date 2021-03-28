“I’m not here anymore” is out of the Oscars for best international film – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The Mexican tape “I’m not here anymore“, the Guatemalan”The weeping woman“and the Chilean”The mole agent“They did not make the cut today and were left out of the Oscar race for best international film, the Hollywood Academy announced.

The nominees in this category of the great cinema gala are “Another Round“(Denmark),”Better days“(Hong Kong),”Collective“(Romania),”The Man Who Sold His Skin“(Tunisia) and”Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia Herzegovina).

The disappointment for the three Latin films that had been selected among the 15 semifinalists for best international film was offset, in part, by the Oscar nomination for best documentary for “The mole agent“.

Maite Alberdi’s film will be seen in this section against “Collective“,”Crip camp“,”My Octopus Teacher” and “Time“.

Since its premiere in January 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival, the most important event for independent cinema in the world, “The mole agent“He has traveled the planet reaping applause and has won awards at events such as the San Sebastian Festival.

This documentary tells the story of Sergio, an octogenarian tragicomic who works as a spy in a nursing home to find out about possible mistreatment.

“The mole agent“is a co-production of Chile, Spain, the Netherlands, the United States and Germany.

For its part, the Mexican “I’m not here anymore“, which premiered on Netflix with the leading role of Juan Daniel García Treviño, has been one of the great sensations of international cinema during the pandemic.

Frías’ film tells the story of a young man named Ulises who is part of the Los Terkos band, who are immersed in the Kolombia music subculture in the northern city of Monterrey (Mexico).

“I’m not here anymore“He won ten awards at the Ariel Awards for Mexican cinema, including the one for best film.

By last, “The weeping woman“, an astonishing look of magical terror at the Mayan genocide in Guatemala starring María Mercedes Coroy, was a candidate at the Golden Globes for the best foreign language film, an award that the American one ended up taking”Minari“(with dialogues in English and Korean).

This was the first Golden Globe nomination for Guatemala in the history of those awards.

“The weeping woman“He also won the award of the Days of Authors (GdA), an autonomous section of the Venice Film Festival.

Mexico will compete for the Oscar for best sound with “Sound of Metal”

Mexicans Jaime Baksht and Carlos Cortés Navarrete will be nominated for the Oscar for best sound for their work on “Sound of Metal,” the Hollywood Academy announced today.

The Oscars of the pandemic were delayed two months to try to avoid in part the impact of the coronavirus and will be held on April 25 (February 28 was the original date).

The Academy announced today that the gala, whose format is still a mystery due to coronavirus restrictions, will be held from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the usual home of the Oscars; and from Union Station, the central station of the Californian city and a novelty this time.

