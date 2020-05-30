Music returns to Mexican cinema and plays the main role here; that of an emancipation space and a sign of union for young people in search of substitute families. Fernando Frías de la Parra has immersed himself in the social reality of the Kolombians where young people have borrowed the references of the Colombian cumbia, reappropriating them through dance, a style of dress, a hairstyle and strong ties of solidarity among its members.

Around this cultural invention, which responds to the need to resist the new generation of inhabitants of Monterrey, and who daily face an apocalyptic situation in which death is something everyday, the director has built his story focusing in particular in the trajectory of the character of Ulysses. This, a discreet and charismatic teenager is forced to cross the Mexican border with the United States to find himself alone and untethered to survive in New York; meanwhile, all his philosophy of life that was built around music and group dance, is left behind.

Thus, the film intertwines two places, Monterrey and New York, and two temporalities with the same character. The history of forced exile seems to be known and yet it is told here in a new way, the editing and photography of a master in the field (Damián García), the staging is highly inspired and always innovative.

The strength of the film lies in the deep observation of social reality and how the filmmaker has managed to transform it into fictional material that never resembles a documentary, but rather a fictionalized narrative in which most of the actors play their own papers.

The result is surprisingly attractive and it is easy to get carried away by the musical style and social values ​​that are defended around him. Fernando Frías de la Parra has managed to pay tribute to the little-known humanity of which he testifies here, offering him the mythical space of a cinematographic reflection.

“I’m not here anymore” finds a balance between reveling in the moment and exploring identity. The script exchanges violence and stress with moments of discreet sweetness. The feeling of culture shock and alienation is felt deeply; That wobbly change from being a big fish in a small pond is remarkable.

The rich detail of the film and the authentic portrait of a young life suddenly uprooted and replanted are powerful elements in a moving and accurate adolescent drama.