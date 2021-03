After having awarded him 10 Ariel Awards, the Mexican Film Academy chose, among a group of six, the film “I’m No Longer Here” as its representative in the race for a nomination. for the Oscar award in the category of Best International Film. Thus, that honor was removed for other great favorites such as “New Order” and “I take you with me.” Juan Carlos Arciniegas has more details in “Redacción” with Gabriela Frías.