“I’m not going to Tokyo, to see if the coach realizes the mistake”

07/11/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

.

The Basque Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), learned the news that he was not going to be called up by the Spanish coach Pascual Momparler for the Tokyo Games and showed his discomfort at the finish line in Andorra, where he finished the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France.

“I am not going to the Olympics. I have been warned late and badly. The coach called me half an hour before the stage after trying to talk to him, “said the cyclist.

“Today I received the news, but there is time and you can still change your mind. The decision did not sit well with me“, he added angrily.

The cyclist Gernikarra, 31, explained his disappointment by providing some data, did not close the door to a rectification of the selector.

“I told him I wanted to go to Tokyo, I did the Giro d’Italia more calmly, I explained to him that the more I compete the better I am, that there was no problem in that sense, but he will have his reasons. See if he realizes the mistake. I was among the 7 shortlisted, but now I’m not among the 5 who go to Tokyo, “he settled.