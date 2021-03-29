“I’m not going to stay in Valladolid forever, I have other things on my mind”

Mar 29, 2021 at 7:33 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The president of Real Valladolid, Ronaldo Nazario, acknowledged that he only thinks about the Castilian club, but that he does not rule out other challenges in the future in an interview for Sports Illustrated: “I’m not going to stay here forever because I have other things for the future on my mind, but it’s too early to talk about that.”.

The former Brazilian international, who acquired 51% of the club in September 2018, was very excited about the challenge of making the club grow: “I want to make this club much better and bigger than when I got it. I want to keep working and keep the club in the First Division.”. “We are an elite team, but we don’t have the infrastructure we think we need. We have to do a training facility for the club, for the first team, for the quarry, “he acknowledged.

The Brazilian presidency is marked by a politics very close to the players, but not interventionist: “I’m involved in everything. I want to be close to the players and see what they need, but I try not to get too close, to stay in my place. I don’t want to be the president who says ‘I want this and that, otherwise I’ll miss you!’ “. On the comparison between being a player and a manager, Ronaldo was clear: “I have to confess that I suffer a lot in this situation & rdquor;.

Staying in First, an essential objective

The economic survival of Real Valladolid is in line with its presence in the elite of Spanish football. During the most critical moment of the confinement, the Valladolid club kept the salaries of all its workers. TV rights revenue saved the team: the debt was limited to a figure close to six million euros.

Ronaldo Nazario clarified that the key to turning the situation around is the return of the fans to the football fields, something that would ease the club’s coffers for the next few years: “We miss our fans at & rdquor;.