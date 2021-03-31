Ngannou is now the newest Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar, and his first title defense will likely be against former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, who is considered by many to be one of the best athletes in MMA history.

Jones – currently preparing for his transition from light heavyweight to heavyweight – spoke multiple times via Twitter following Ngannou’s UFC 260 win. has (the original tweets can be seen here):

“Let’s not forget that Stipe lost to DC. Stipe only defended his belt about five times compared to my fifteen. Subject presented 230 (pounds) to face Francis. He is not Jon Jones. I want this fight, I’m excited to see how much the UFC thinks it’s worth. “

“Guys, you guys are impressed with guys who have knockout power. I’ve been proving for over a decade that hitting hard doesn’t give a shit. I’ll let you fans get excited. I will stick to what I know. Pay me and let me work ”.

“I have all the tools, no weapon aimed at me will prosper.”

“For over a year I have been talking about getting a bigger pay, it has nothing to do with Francis winning the belt. I am not afraid of any man, I have gained a lot of weight since I was a skinny boy. Gaining all this size and strength to suddenly scare me? Sure, let’s change the narrative. “

“Brother, I have dodged much faster punchers. And I have a pretty solid chin. Let’s not forget IQ, range, speed, distance. I’m not going to stand still like Stipe ”.