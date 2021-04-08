“I’m not going to assess whether Abascal wore the skirt too short”

Toni Cantó, during a moment of the interview on RTVE. (Photo: La Hora / RTVE)

Toni Cantó has made himself available to the microphones of RTVE in an interview in which he has addressed some of the most controversial issues, after his departure from Ciudadanos and signing to go on the lists of the PP of Díaz Ayuso to the Madrid elections.

The former member of the orange formation began analyzing the incidents that occurred this Wednesday in Vallecas, after the opening of the Vox campaign. Cantó stood in the line of support for the Madrid president’s Abascals by stating that “any Spanish democrat has the right to do whatever they want in Spanish territory.” Of course, he also made it clear that he was not going to “assess whether Abascal wore the skirt too short.”

However, he denounced the violence to drop that “those who always cause these incidents are: either the Bildu anti-terrorists or the left of Podemos and company that, yesterday, from the Government, cheered the violent”, in reference to Pablo’s tweet Echenique.

Toni Cantó left other headlines in the interview in ‘La Hora’. When they reminded him of his now iconic phrase that he would speak with his representative to return to the life of an actor, after his departure from Cs, the politician admitted having received proposals for a hypothetical return to the world of entertainment.

Cantó explained that “within a few days he had offers of two television programs, one radio, a movie and even a theater performance.” However, a week later he met with Ayuso’s team who offered to collaborate so that later they ended up proposing his entry on the list.

