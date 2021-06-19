“I’m not coming back”, Galilea Montijo looks like a mermaid with little | Instagram

It will be Galilea Montijo no longer return to Today ?. The beautiful host of the morning star of Televisa assures that she does not return better since she is having a really spectacular time on her vacation and looking like a mermaid with very little.

The dear companion and friend of Andrea Legarreta She showed off her curvy figure in the sea with a mini bikini that stole the sighs of all her followers. Martha Galilea Montijo decided to pose like a professional for the lens and looked really spectacular with everything and a Palazuelos tan.

Like the diva that she is, Gali chose for the occasion an elegant but fun black bikini with multicolored details, which showed her skin to the fullest. The star of the Hoy Program complemented her outfit with an oversized beach hat and sunglasses.

What caught the attention of many is that the famous Televisa did not edit the photograph and left some marks of “life” visible on her skin, such as stretch marks, which shows how proud the beautiful Guadalajara is of who she is.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF GALI HERE

Galilea Montijo looked really spectacular and her impressive figure could not go unnoticed, receiving hundreds of compliments in the comment box about her curves and how beautiful she looks.

The also actress shared this photo 22 hours ago and exceeded 190 thousand reactions on her official Instagram account. The beautiful Gali has shared during this week that she was absent from the Today Program several images from La Paz, a paradisiacal place where she is enjoying her vacations.

In the midst of her absence, rumors began that the driver from Guadalajara could not return to Hoy, being relieved by the beautiful Anete Michel; however, these rumors were dispelled by Hoy’s producer, Andrea Rodríguez Doria.