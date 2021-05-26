“I’m not as good as Piqué”

05/26/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Pau Torres He looks at your face with the intensity of someone who is very clear about it, but when it seems that he does not even blink, he conveys another sensation: the victory of a shy person, who knows that he must constantly look into your eyes so that it is not noticed that he is. Confidence or shyness in the best left-handed central defender in LaLiga? Come to this conversation for Sport and answer yourselves.

GB: Pau, you are from Villarreal, tell us about things here.

PT: It is a very family town where we know practically all of us. The one who doesn’t have an older cousin who goes with the other cousin … well, it’s a bit like that. I am lucky to have always lived with my parents, at my mother’s house. We had a fairly central apartment near the Plaza de San Pascual, and the trips to school were on foot, just like when I went to my uncles’ house, etc. That was day-to-day life in a village. I lived in my apartment in Villarreal until the end of the confinement, then we decided to move into a house so that we could have a little more freedom. When I’m in town I keep doing the same as always, I try to get together with my friends when I can and this football bubble leaves us.

GB: You are from Villarreal, but you grew up seeing a triumphant Villarreal already.

PT: The first thing I remember is the years in which Villarreal already had great players, it was already a club installed in the first division where players from many parts of the world attended. A club that always contributed a player to the Spanish team: Marcos Senna, Bruno Soriano, Santi Cazorla …

GB: As a child, what did you ask for for Christmas?

PT: I had the Villarreal jerseys since I was little, but soccer balls could not be missing at Christmas. He was one of those who went to the stadium with the club shirt, from my town. My whole family is from here, and we are all from Villarreal.

GB: You enter the academy as a youngest.

PT: Yes, I would be five years old. At that time some tests were being done. I remember going with my classmates to a soccer field 7 to do them. You had to wait for the summer to pass, and almost in September they called you and told you if they had chosen you or not and which team you agreed to. This is how my beginnings were. My life, in the afternoons, has been linked to that Sports City.

GB: Do you remember any moment of tension or fear?

PT: I did go through some more delicate moments, but the club always respected me. The first years of soccer 11 cost me a bit. Soccer 7 had always played it with the category of one more year. When I went to football 11, the club thought I was ready to go with one more year and in the middle of the season we realized that I was not having the minutes I needed. From there I go back to colleagues my age and start working. And until today, burning stages. My first steps in soccer 11 were as a defensive pivot. Many friends and colleagues you have played with fell by the wayside. But the nice thing is to maintain that relationship today.

GB: When did you make the physical leap?

PT: No. I have an anecdote. We were playing in the semi-finals of a tournament in England organized by the Premier League. We were cadets, we would be 14 or 15 years old. As soon as I started, I injured my tibia and fibula. My height at that time was normal, you saw a photo of the team and I did not stand out. As a result of that injury, I spent a lot of time with my leg in a cast, and when I got up from the wheelchair I saw that it had given a great stretch. From then on it was when I began to stand out also for my height.

GB: Do you like to play central?

PT: Yes, I like it. I started to like it when we riled up the forwards, so to speak, with another central teammate of mine, Arnau Vega. We had fun like that. Arnau was very important in the quarry, but the crusader broke several times and had to leave football.

GB: The central 20 years ago was the wall, being central now is much more fun and I imagine it makes your work more interesting.

PT: Yes, the part of the ball, of playing in a team and in a country where value is given to that, that the center-backs – or the whole team, because they even ask the goalkeepers – to have a good I deal with the ball, it is something that gives you a plus, that I like, and that is a characteristic of my game.

GB: When suddenly you have to open up and there is nothing behind it, and that pass has to be successful … Don’t you feel dizzy? Or is it the other way around? You like?

PT: In the end, you like when you give that pass and you see that it goes well, or that the team comes out of pressure, or that the midfielder suddenly turns and is alone, they are like small mini-games within a great game that you have to go hitting it with success.

GB: Piqué, who you said is your idol, says that he fell asleep and had to have Puyol to wake him up from time to time because otherwise he would think about his things. Does that happen to you?

PT: No, I’m not as good as Piqué to allow myself the luxury of thinking about other things (laughs). But I am very grateful to have Albiol by my side, a teammate who has won everything, very experienced, who helps you on a daily basis, who gives you a lot of advice and who makes things easier on the field.

GB: When you started training with the first team, did you change with them already?

PT: No, this is something that the president himself wants to mark, that when one takes the step, it may be because he has earned it, that once he reaches the facilities above, it is to stay. While you go up to train, you change with your teammates from B or youth, wait for the first team to start training and join them. To eat, be in the locker room or even in the more technical talks, the teammates who come to help wait a bit, and I think it’s good because that way they see that they have to polish things to one day be upstairs with everyone.

GB: So you have to remember perfectly the first day you changed with the first team.

PT: Yes. It was very embarrassing and I asked the props to leave me out with my teammates from B, that nothing was happening, that I was comfortable there. But some teammate from the first team jokes, ‘come on, come in here, we’re not biting’, and little by little you get into the dynamic.

GB: Who was in the locker room that first year?

PT: Santi Cazorla, Raúl Albiol, Bruno Soriano, Mario Gaspar, Sergio Asenjo, very important people. Sometimes, I just sat there, listened and laughed at his anecdotes, and that’s how I was learning, you get in little by little. Although more than getting involved, I liked that they invited me to sit down to eat with them, or to have a conversation. I wanted to go little by little and get in well.

GB: Did you have to raise your voice for something?

PT: No, but for example Raúl has told me many times, that if he is wrong to tell him, that nothing is wrong, that we are playing, we are partners. In the first matches you don’t correct almost anyone, and as you play and you see that you are important within the team, you loosen up on that kind of thing, helping and correcting your teammates in what you think is appropriate.

GB: This season has had its ups and downs. But you are in a final. Is it your big dream, a final, to lift a Cup?

PT: Well yes. It is Villarreal’s first European final and being able to lift the first title is something that will go down in history. Yes, it is fulfilling a dream, simply the fact of enjoying it, but we do not want to be left alone with that, no, we want to go and win it.

GB: And when you stop to think about Cavani, Rashford, Greenwood … Are you growing up?

PT: When I hear from forwards with a lot of names or very good players, what I want is to face them to measure myself. The same thing happened to me in my first games against Real Madrid or against Barcelona, ​​who played against very good players and what you have is the desire to measure yourself to see where your level is. It is clear that Manchester have top-level players in all their positions and it will be a good test to see where Villarreal is at and whether they are really ready to fight for great things.

GB: You have faced Messi, for example. He attacks from the right, so he meets you on the way. Has he ever said something to you?

PT: In the last game we played against Barcelona we changed our shirts. I have always tried to show respect towards the players I admire. He congratulated me on the season we were doing and wished us luck for the final.

GB: Who asked for the shirt from whom?

PT: I, I asked him (laughs). It is not going to be that it is the last of Blaugrana, we must take advantage of it.

GB: As a child, who did you ask for a photo?

PT: Santi Cazorla, Capdevila, Forlan … those who were here. Liverpool came to play a trophy at Villarreal and I have photos with Torres and Steve Gerard, when they came to train at the sports city.

GB: The final against Manchester United. I do not know if you have imagined it already, if you are one of those who gives it a lot of laps or simply want the coaches to pass you the information, you choose the one you need and play …

PT: I am one of those who know that the final is there, that it must be prepared very well because we are playing against the number one candidate to win the title. We will have time to prepare it well, the coach does that perfectly. The coach’s assistants pass us videos of the forwards and we see their strengths and where we can win.

GB: Can you imagine a long and varied career or would you prefer to have two or three great teams and that’s it?

PT: For now I have always played dressed in yellow, I see my life linked to this club and for now I have a contract here. I do not see beyond this final or what may come this summer, God wants a European Championship. I only want the first title for my club, for my people, and then to be able to represent Spain in a tournament of this size.

GB: It is Unai Emery’s fifth final. It is something that has to do with work, with how the game is interpreted with the players you have, but is there something else?

PT: The coach has a lot of experience in these types of tournaments, he knows how to handle the times of the tie very well, those of each game. It goes a lot to the psychological: that you don’t have to lose face of what the game is, that you can score a goal and you with another goal suddenly are in a tie. So, that tranquility, that knowing how to be in each moment of the competition, is what has given us the power to go through each phase. He is a brave coach, who has trusted a lot in the squad he has created, in the idea of ​​the game, and who is not afraid to go to rival fields of teams that came from the Champions League or teams like Arsenal, to implement our idea. That has been something that the coach has transmitted to us from the beginning, respect for the rival, but at some point in the game we had to lose it to continue advancing in the competition. I think that has been key.

GB: What does Rodri de Guardiola tell you?

PT: That he lives for and for football, that he doesn’t see him thinking about other things, that he goes home and the next day brings a new idea. I think great teams start with great coaches. City have a great coach and we, with Unai Emery, also have a great coach.

GB: Would you like to train with Guardiola, Mourinho, Kloop … to see what else they can get out of you?

PT: You want to be with the best, they are very experienced coaches like those in any high-level team today. Everyone can bring you new things, and all the positive that someone contributes to you to grow is welcome.

GB: Tell me a striker that you have not faced but would like to face.

PT: Ibrahimovic. I think he was injured, because we had Sweden in the Eurocup group and he won’t be able to be there. He is a different player, although I only watched on TV. I would have liked to face him one day.

GB: Next season, in the Champions League.

PT: God willing (laughs).