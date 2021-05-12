“I’m looking for in ‘First dates’ the typical bad boy who enters your eyes”

As soon as she arrived at First dates this Tuesday, Aitiana surprised the program’s team by name. As he sat down at the bar at Cuatro’s place, Matías Roure asked him: “Is your name Aitana?” The young woman corrected him and the bartender exclaimed: “That is your mother’s invention …”.

The woman from Cádiz defined herself as “a girl released because if I want to meet a boy that I like, I will introduce myself, I don’t need anyone to do it and I’m not ashamed “.

Lidia Torrent wanted to know what the program was looking for: “A person that I like physically, obviously, that is handsome, nice, that he like to talk because I do not shut up, and Bad style because they are the typical ones that you see arriving and they enter through your eyes“Aitiana affirmed.

Aitiana, in ‘First dates’. MEDIASET

His date was Francisco, who pointed out that “I have not had many serious relationships because I like to go out, I am a very funny boy.” About his partners he admitted that “My girlfriends get to a point where they don’t trust me, but I don’t give them reasons”.

“I love this couple,” said Roure. seeing both young men at the First dates bar. The woman from Cádiz replied, as soon as he met the Sevillian and without having barely exchanged a word: “When is the wedding for?”.

During dinner, Francisco played a joke on his date that he did not like very much. Aitiana stated that she had been single for three and a half years, to which the Sevillian replied: “I still have a girlfriend”. The young woman’s eyes went wide, but he immediately told her that it was not true.

Aitiana and Francisco, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

“Where can I finish the date?”, Asked the woman from Cádiz, but in the end he took it with humor and continued having dinner to get to know his partner a little more: “Sevillians like to make everything very nice, they are very flattering”, assured the young woman.

In the end, Francisco did want to have a second date with Aitiana “Because I have already learned his name, which is not easy at all.” The woman from Cádiz, for her part, also wanted to meet again “because I had a great time.”

Francisco and Aitiana, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET