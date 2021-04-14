“I’m looking for a ‘key ring’ woman, who is short and manageable”

“You have to flirt a lot,” said Carlos Sobera as soon as he saw Rafael walk through the doors of the First dates restaurant this Tuesday. And it is that the physical form of the Asturian based in Tenerife and his good color impressed the presenter.

“I am a personal trainer and I teach outdoors”Rafael explained. “They say that I transmit energy, and in my work I have to do it to continue with the daily activity,” added the diner.

But Sobera asked him: “What is failing so that you do not find your better half?”, To which the Asturian replied that “I am very demanding”. And commented that “I have been married twice and what I ask of a woman is to be faithful, I have never been unfaithful”.

“I am looking for a woman, as we say in Asturias, a ‘key ring’, without wanting to belittle or insult: That she be short, manageable, sporty, that she takes care of herself and likes the outdoors”Rafael stated.

Your date was Yolanda: “I am a fairly open woman, I like people who transmit peace to me because I am at a very zen point in my life, and give me positivity because I flee from toxic people, “he commented in his presentation.

“My first impression on seeing her has been very good and positive. I think the appointment may turn out well, “said the Asturian, while the teacher’s opinion was very different:”Someone taller than me and stronger was waiting for me. I haven’t loved it, but I’m going to meet him. “

Both began the dinner commenting on their hobbies, tastes, jobs … trying to get to know each other a little more and, as Yolanda commented, giving Rafael a chance to learn more about him.

But They did not manage to agree on many things, something that Rafael did not realize, since he did want a second date with Yolanda because “I think she is a very nice woman.” The teacher, for her part, did not want to meet again “as a couple, but we can meet to drink some rods and go scuba diving “.

