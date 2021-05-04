“I’m looking for a boy on ‘First dates’ who has no taboos in sex and love. I’m a bit of a slut”

“I have come to First dates to meet love. I am a manicurist and I like to scratch with my claw nails”Lissy said with a laugh in her presentation this Monday on the Cuatro program.

Carlos Sobera was impressed when he saw her enter the restaurant: “You are impressive!” She exclaimed. “I am a girl of the moment, spontaneous, charismatic, I like makeup, wigs, nails. Whoever is with me will have several ‘Lissys’, because I am variety in one person“said the diner.

“You have to have plenty of suitors,” Sobera said. “Yes, I have left over, I’m not going to lie to you, but I need something to turn me on and live a different experience“Lissy explained.

“I am looking for a boy who is sexy, that he like to talk, share, travel and a hard worker, like me, “said the manicurist. do not have taboos in sex and in love“, he added, while the presenter assured:” What danger do you have … “.

Regarding her past loves, the Dominican highlighted that “I fell in love once for real, but it didn’t work out, He was unfaithful and I don’t understand it. “Sobera replied:” Me neither! “. The manicurist added that” I I’m a bit of a bitch, but I was willing to be faithful to him, but he not”.

His quote was José: “I define myself with two words: Worker and degenerate”, while Lissy, as soon as she saw him, commented: “This man is sexy, he is the first thing that has crossed my mind.”

The attraction between the two was palpable from the first moments when they met at the bar and Lissy scratched the Murcian’s arm to explain his profession: “Can you make it stronger? I am a bit of an animal,” admitted the gardener from Mazarrón.

“This date is getting a bit animalistic so you better take them to the table,” suggested the bartender, Matías Roure, to the presenter. “What do you do when you get stressed?” Sobera asked José: “It makes me hot, I sweat and I take off my clothes.”, answered.

“And you? “The presenter wanted to know, addressing Lissy:” I jerk off. If I’m alone, I masturbate “, leaving Sobera wide-eyed: “It goes without fear,” added the Murcian.

How could it be otherwise, at dinner they continued connecting, looking for common ground such as work or hobbies to have a future as a couple outside Cuatro’s premises.

The two had dessert in the booth where they danced and kissed with passion, completely forgetting about the program’s cameras: “I did not expect to meet someone as bold, exuberant and brave as Lissy”José acknowledged.

In the end, as all the spectators expected, the two wanted to have a second date: “How would I not want, if it’s a partyYou can only have a good time with her, “admitted the Murcian.