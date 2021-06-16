LOS ANGELES (June 15, 2021) – WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder engaged in a long and intense head-to-head on Tuesday in Los Angeles at a press conference leading up to the long-awaited third world title match that will take place on Saturday, July 24 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and live on pay-per-view.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Here’s what the fighters and their coaches had to say Tuesday from The Novo by Microsoft on LA Live:

TYSON FURY

“It was a crazy roller coaster towards this fight. I always say, ‘You will never fight someone, until you are in the ring in front of them. It wasn’t difficult for me to adjust to fighting Deontay Wilder again. It’s what they pay me to do ”.

“I always train and stay motivated. I am happy to be living here right now. I look forward to today. This is how I manage everything. I’m the “live in the moment” type of person.

“I hope Deontay brings something different to this fight. You need to, if we talk about the facts. I hope it brings a challenge. Hopefully Malik Scott can bring out the best in Deontay Wilder. “

“The beating from the last fight has had a physical, mental and emotional effect on his life. I was worried about him after the way I screwed him up. “

“Deontay Wilder is a one trick pony. He has great knockout power with a single hit. I’m going to run him over like he’s an 18-wheeler. I guarantee you it doesn’t go past where you did in the second fight. I’m looking for a big knockout right away. “

“He said all these things about the bloodshed last time and we all know what happened last time. I’m going to be short and sweet ”.

DEONTAY WILDER

“Enough has been said. Time to cut off his head. On July 24, there will be bloodshed. Get your tickets now and see you soon. “

“A lot of things are going to be different in this fight. On July 24, the world will see it. We are going to reveal everything we have been working on ”.

“I didn’t feel in any way about Fury trying to negotiate another fight. We knew we were right and we knew they couldn’t run. Silence is gold”.

“I have been happy and even happier in my spare time. I have had time to spend with my family and now I am rejuvenated and ready to go. “

“I have been training non-stop during the pandemic and I have been building. All this time between fights is going to be good for me and bad for him. I have only had time to progress ”.

“Whatever you do on July 24, we will have an answer. I am training very hard and my mind is very violent. I’m ready”.

SUGARHILL STEWARD, Fury’s Trainer

“The amount of time Tyson and I have spent together since we joined forces has changed nothing. Our chemistry has always been there. The only thing is, during that time, he now has the power to knock out a man with one blow. “

“I’m glad he added that kind of power to go with his boxing skills and in-ring IQ. Now he has the power of one-hit knockout. You just need to give that blow.

MALIK SCOTT, Wilder’s Coach

“Deontay and I have always had chemistry and brotherhood with each other. Before talking about moving forward with me as his coach, I wanted to make sure we had the same chemistry as a coach and a fighter that we had with our sorority. Our chemistry as a fighter and a coach far exceeds him. I am impressed with how it has adapted.

“I think with a fighter like Deontay, who has raw natural power, combined with my technically solid experience, we fit in well together.”

“Deontay has made the mental adjustments. All I needed was a responsive athlete. He already made the adjustments to do whatever it takes in that ring.