“I’m living a dream” with the Spanish team and FC Barcelona

06/17/2021

On at 06:56 CEST

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

The Eurocopa started and it was already seen that it will not be an easy tournament with the draw against Sweden, do you still see the leadership of the group as the main objective?

Our ambition is maximum. You have to go step by step, game after game, although the ambition of the team is very great. This group is spectacular, in all training sessions we see a huge level. I had never seen a delivery like it and this says a lot about this team.

Does the Spanish team have a problem with the goal?

No, everyone in the team is capable of scoring goals. Álvaro (Morata) had the bad luck of the occasion the other day, but we all know that he is a great player. We trust him, we support each other and he will score many goals.

It would still be good for La Roja to have ‘Kun’ Agüero on the bench just in case …

Kun? (Laughs) It wouldn’t be bad … I don’t need to talk much about him, he’s had enough of scoring goals in England. Hopefully he can also do it with us at Barça.

“We have a great team”

Beyond the subject of the goal, what analysis do you make of your debut?

We already knew it was going to be very hard. It’s been like that every year, the other day we deserved a little more. Their plan was to be locked in the back. Without making mistakes and taking advantage of any against. The team was very good overall. We must maintain the same attitude and commitment as in the first game.

Should the aspiration be the title as Luis Enrique says?

We have a great team. Now we must focus on Poland and get all three points. We want victory to reinforce what we do.

Is it intimidating to have Lewandowski in front of you?

He is a great player. This has been shown in the Bundesliga, where he has broken his record. He is a great player, whom we respect, but on the pitch everything is the same.

He must be crazy to debut …

I am happy to enjoy this opportunity. If Luis believes that I should debut, I am one hundred percent prepared and eager.

“Laporte is a winner”

In any of your teams had you seen two left-handed centrals play together?

In a game with City, but he had rarely seen it. Although with two players of the quality of Aymeric (Laporte) and Pau (Torres) it can be done perfectly.

What does he tell me about his former teammate at City, Laporte?He is a great player, he was seen in his debut and I am very happy for him.

He has a spectacular ball exit, a left that I have seen in few centers and a winning attitude that is very important in the world of football.

How did you assess in the dressing room that your commitment to being nationalized was questioned?

We did not give much play to this. Aymeric is 100% committed, like everyone here. It has already shown and will continue the same.

It is said that they can be teammates at Barça again …

I do not know. We haven’t talked about this. We are focused on the Euro Cup, but if he comes with us, he is obviously a great player.

Being in the national team, signing for Barça … many strong things have come to him at once.

I am living a dream. I’m going to play in the club where I always wanted to be, now I share a national team with very high-level players, with the coach and we all want to enjoy the Euro Cup together. The end of the season is spectacular.

Does it feel like on a cloud?

It is difficult to assimilate at the beginning, but when you get into the competition, you see that you are in something that many people fight for and you have the opportunity to be there. You value it even more.

What would you highlight about Luis Enrique?

The attitude it transmits, the idea it wants, is faithful to it. He shows it to us in the talks and videos. It has a winning character, it transmits it and this is very important. I like it a lot.

Is it similar to Guardiola?

They are similar in going out with the ball played, in high pressure, but in terms of expressiveness they are a little different. They are both very good.

With Pep he had a strange season without playing, but they have always praised each other.

I can only have good words for Pep. He knew the decision not to renew, he made it and we had no problems. I am very grateful for what you have done for me.

Eric Garcia, on the lawn of the Ciudad del Fútbol

| Pablo García / RFEF

For people who still don’t know your game very well, how would you define it?

I am a defender who gets the ball played. Defensively I like to play, read the game a lot, anticipate things, talk a lot. It’s a way to stay connected with my teammates and it’s important.

What are your references?

Piqué, Puyol and Mascherano.

Can you be forceful without being big?

Examples are Puyol and Mascherano. Without having much size, they supplied it with strength and, above all, intelligence.

Does the comparison with Piqué carry a lot of pressure?

We have similarities about leaving Manchester, but what he has done in football is impressive. He is one of the best in the world and it will be a good thing to learn with him.