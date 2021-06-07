“I’m just a normal person”

06/06/2021 at 9:09 PM CEST

.

N’Golo Kante, Chelsea midfielder declared best player in the Champions League final that his team beat Manchester City, he assured this Sunday at the France concentration in Clairefontaine, which is only “A normal person, one of many players “.

Kante, one of the last to join the discipline of Didier deschamps together with his teammates Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud, he is called to be key in France’s hopes of achieving his third title continental.

You have ended up completing a excellent campaign, but the midfielder remains calm. “It went well for me and the team. I don’t pay attention to what people say. I stay focused on the goals with the club and the national team. What I hear may affect me, but I try to do what I have always done: be natural and give my best on the pitch, “he said.

For this reason, when his ‘candidacy’ was referred to Golden Ball, he assured that “it is a little early to speak of it now”. “We are in the middle of the year. There are six months, many competitions ahead and it is useless to say that I deserve it. A few years ago I was among the top ten and it was nice. Winning it is another story. It is a great individual reward but it is not a goal that you are thinking about. Those who have won it are players who have achieved great things throughout their careers, “he said.

Kante considered himself physically fit to perform at his best in the Eurocup: “I feel pretty good. I had a little problem before the Champions League final, but I left it behind. I’m ready to start the tournament. “

The Chelsea midfielder said that France has “a very good group” but that they will have to “work to go far.” “Have very good players in the staff, but that does not guarantee success, “he insisted.

He has personally worked with Deschamps in different functions, to which he has adapted without problems. He acknowledged, however, that it feels good when he has “freedom to go higher”, but that if he has to play like “number 6“, further delayed and in contention, he will also be happy to do so.