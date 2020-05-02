Editorial: Cinema & Series / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The first movie of Marvel Studios, Iron Man, premiered in theaters for screenings on the night of Thursday, May 1, launching the first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The stylish superhero movie, directed by Jon Favreau and starring Robert Downey Jr. like the industrial playboy Tony Stark, was the first independent feature film of Marvel studios and it would generate two direct sequels, as well as the MCU broader, the home of 23 films shared continuity. The Avengers and other franchises produced by the intellectual author of Marvel Kevin Feige.

12 years later, the franchise now owned by Disneygrossed $ 22.55 billion worldwide and has the highest grossing movie of all time on Avengers: Endgame. Hombre de Hierro Raised $ 3.5 million in opening night screenings on May 1, before earning $ 35.2 million in official opening day numbers on May 2, on the thirteenth largest day in history.

The film left us scenes that to this day are remembered.

The character personified by Robert Downey Jr. He achieved something that very few characters have achieved on the big screen, uniting generations, to the point of feeling that the character is part of your life. Wolverine / Logan, interpreted by Hugh jackman It is a clear example of how the public has accepted an actor and his character for more than a decade, which in the case of Wolverine, ended with his death in Logan released in 2017.

Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing movie of all time had epic moments, full of fan service that made the viewer go crazy. But without a doubt one the most remembered will be the end of Tony Stark, saying the same phrase with which the path of the UCM, I’m Iron Man.

