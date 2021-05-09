“I’m irascible and jump to the first”

You can already read here the new installment of the Psychology office with which 20minutos aims to help solve doubts and difficulties that readers may have (with friends, partner, family, at work …).

Rebellious children

QUESTION The query is about my sister’s son, well about her children.

Since they were little they were children … difficult, responsive and challenging. They were easily irritated, did not accept punishment and were frustrated by everything.

Also as they entered school they were very “dominant” and admired other children who were rebellious, although being very intelligent they get good grades. I also know that the oldest of them has harassed a classmate, making fun of him and not letting him study. Now in their teens they are even more responsive and charge against the world instead of empathizing.

Because of “my family side” we are all very sensitive and educated and we do not understand how they can be like this, how they could always show those traits … and now continue like this.

I would appreciate a little light. Thanks

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT We always maintain that children are born with a temperament, which is unique, and they are shaped according to the environment.

From what you count, it seems they have used their intelligence to evaluate their environment, measure forces, explore and seek limits …, and not finding them, they have entered a drift from which they do not know how to get out.

It is a pity that at home their sensitivity towards others, his empathy, his generosity …; in such a way that they felt good helping others, and not attacking and taking advantage of their intellectual resources.

It seems that their parents have failed to be the leaders their children need and offer them a good role model; They probably haven’t been educated in the habits they need; therefore, we cannot expect that now, in full adolescence, they will be able to redirect them.

Ultimately, parents should ask Professional Help. In these cases, psychologists work intensely with parents, we ask them to make literal notes of their children’s behaviors, we give them orientations You appreciate how to act with them, how to understand them better, how to help them grow, mature and enjoy helping their colleagues and friends.

In the book ‘NO also helps to grow’ I explain how to act in these cases. Ángel Peralbo explains to us in the book ‘The Indomitable Adolescent’ how parents can work with these children, what they need and what we must offer them.

Sudden mood swings

QUESTION I don’t think there is a woman on earth with a better husband than mine: attentive, helpful, loving, a good person. One heart, wow. But every now and then, every so often that’s true, when he gets angry he gets furious. The change is tremendous, it scares me and I tremble. It’s horrifying. Then he asks me for forgiveness.

There are very few times this happens to him but I don’t know what to do or how to help him. I have a terrible time and if I put it in the balance I think it does not compensate me. What steps can I take to get out of this blockage in which I find myself? Thanks for your help. Rosaura.

EXPERT ANSWER: Your husband submits a lack of emotional regulation (of self-control) important; so important, that if you are such a good person, you should admit and assume that you need psychological help. You do not have to suffer his lack of self-control, he cannot act with that aggressiveness; there is nothing to justify their behavior, even if this behavior occurs from time to time.

It is possible that your lack of self-control do not have it in other media (at work or socially); if so, that would show that if you can control your anger in other ways, you could also control it at home if you really wanted to; If you think you can’t afford it

In your case, it is not a request, it is a requirement: tell him that he has to put himself in the hands of an expert psychologist to help him emotional control that you need.

Looking the other way, trying not to give importance to the issue … is not the solution.

In books like ‘Emotions that Hurt’, I detail how to deal with people who lose control, but, I repeat, the work must be done primarily by your husband. You can help, but it will be him who must take the fundamental step.

Insomnia problems

QUESTION From time to time I get dizzy, like little dizziness. It has happened to me for seven months, when they fired me from work (me and several colleagues). I’ve hardly slept since then and I don’t know if that can influence. I’m irascible and jump to the first one. My wife is worried but she is more on the side of reproaches than of help. I am 35 years old and we have a 7 year old daughter. I need your advice. Thanks.

EXPERT ANSWER: The experience of losing your job has probably been very traumatic for you. Not sleeping means that you are unable to disconnect, that you have the ANS (Autonomous Nervous System) in a permanent state of alert, that this prevents him from resting as he needs.

His irascibility It comes largely from the lack of rest, because when we rest we manage to lower our anxiety levels, but when we rest badly we are always at the limit, ready to jump to the minimum, permanently tired, dissatisfied …

Your wife is probably not aware that you need psychological help in any way. urgent. The good news is that these treatments are usually short, after the initial evaluation, we quickly provide the person with the resources they need to apply to their reality and their day-to-day life.

In books like ‘The Uselessness of Suffering’ I detail how to act in these cases, but you can directly access the techniques we use through my twitter account.