“I’m in his head and he’s not over it yet”

06/28/2021 at 1:42 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

England’s side, Luke shaw, came up against the criticisms of José Mourinho regarding the set pieces of the British team: “There’s nothing to hide: we get along badly. I’m clearly in his head a lot and he thinks about me a lot. I don’t know why he keeps going and always wants to point me out. I don’t feel that set pieces were as disastrous as he says”.

The Manchester United player, who shared a dressing room with the Portuguese for three seasons, stressed that his position regarding the technician’s opinions is to turn a deaf ear: “What he says now is nothing compared to what he used to be, if I’m totally honest. I’ve gotten over it. I’ve grown a lot. The three years I spent with him I learned a lot. I’m used to him saying negative things about me now. , so I just overlook it “.

The British, in this line, commented that what happened is past and has overcome it, but the current AS Roma coach and commentator on TalkSport does not: “I think he was a brilliant coach, but the past is the past. It’s time to move on and I try to move on, but obviously he can’t.”.

Euro 2020, his first major tournament with England

Shaw did not participate in England’s debut against Croatia, but Gareth Southgate has given him the keys to the left-handed lane of the British rearguard since then, thus completing the 90 minutes against Scotland and the Czech Republic.. Against Germany, in one of the best duels in the round of 16, the United side will be back in the game. It will be, in this way, his thirteenth appearance with the British absolute with 25 years.

The defender made his official debut in March 2014, just before signing for United, but constant injuries have completely removed him from the national team, which he did not return to until March 2021, seven years after making his official debut.. His good season at Old Trafford has allowed him to return and, for the moment, with stripes in the coach’s scheme.