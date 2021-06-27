“I’m improving, I have good feelings”

06/27/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

The Spanish Enric Mas (Movistar) re-entered close to the rivals of the general classification in the second stage of the Tour de France, in a day “of much wear and tear” ending at the Brittany Wall in which the Balearic cyclist finished with ” good sensations”.

“Today’s stage has been more or less like yesterday’s, but luckily without crashes. It has been a hard day, with a lot of wear and tear, as is usual in the first week of the Tour. I see that I’m going forward, really I have good feelings, “said the Movistar leader at the finish line.

But he regretted the 23 seconds that his Colombian partner Miguel Ángel “Supermán” López lost.

“It is never good to waste time, I think it almost fell, but I do not know. For my part I am happy and we have saved another day of survival,” he said.