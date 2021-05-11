“I’m here because I’m allowed” and other phrases from those who celebrated the end of the state of alarm

One of the young people who celebrated the end of the state of alarm in Madrid. (Photo: CUATRO.COM)

They have gone around Spain and caused tremendous outrage on the networks. The images of young and old cramming the streets celebrating the end of the state of alarm have been repeated in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Seville.

We had seen the congas, the chants, the toasts and, above all, the absence of masks and social distance.

But until this afternoon we had not listened to its protagonists. Álvaro Berro, a reporter for Cuatro Al Día, was this Saturday night on Velarde Street, in the central Malasaña neighborhood, interviewing those present.

Most without a mask, they explained the reasons why they were not complying with all the health regulations that prevent coronavirus infections, despite the fact that the pandemic has not yet ended and continues to leave hundreds of deaths and very seriously ill.

“This street, if you don’t like it, then go to another neighborhood,” said one of the kids present there, without a mask, referring to the neighbors, who tried to throw them out of the place by throwing water from the balconies.

A boy and a girl spoke of the historical importance of the moment: “This is historical, this is History,” she said. “History of the world,” added his friend. “History of Madrid, let’s say,” she downgraded. “When are you going to experience something like this?”

“Lost drunks,” recognized another young man with the mask removed.

“Freedom, damn it, finally!” Another boy yelled, his voice hoarse from shouting.

“The virus continues but you cannot stop people,” added a young woman without a mask and with a beer in hand.

Another of those present recognized that “yes & iac …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.