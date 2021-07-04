‘I’m happy’, ‘Checo’ Pérez congratulates

MEXICO CITY.

After finishing in the third position in the Austrian Grand Prix qualification of the F1, the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez He admitted that he is happy and for this Sunday he and his teammate Max Verstappen are in a good position.

“I am happy, it is a very good result for the team, here at our local track in Austria. Max and I are in a good starting position and I hope we can start well tomorrow, that will be essential, ”he mentioned.

In the first training sessions, held yesterday, the Mexican did not have a good performance and this Saturday he improved in his times.

– “We got a good lap today and it didn’t come easy, anything can happen tomorrow and I believe we have a better race car.” @SChecoPerez on #AustrianGP quali – https://t.co/kEDFCwpGFQ pic.twitter.com/srsv0I4Bmk – Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) July 3, 2021

“In general, it’s been a really tough weekend so farWe’ve been looking for a lot of balance, exploring the car in all areas and just doing it in every race. I’m starting on the medium (tires) but it’s going to be a race where one or two pit stops are unknown, no one has run enough yet so it’s hard to tell. In the end, today we did a good lap and it was not easy, tomorrow anything can happen and I think we have a better race car than qualifying ”, he said.

Checo Pérez hopes to score points and took time to congratulate Lando norris, who finished in second place in qualifying.

“Congratulations to Lando too, he made a very strong lap today,” he mentioned.

ald

