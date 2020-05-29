Juventus midfielder, Sami Khedira, He has shown his interest and conviction in continuing in Juventus. In some statements on his Instagram profile, he has assured that he is very happy in Turin.

05/29/2020 at 19:01

CEST

Alex Carazo

“My contract ends in 2021. With Juve in Italy I feel really good“, he affirmed, and added:” I am in a very strong team and I still want to continue winning. I have more faith in my body and in Turin I want to win many titles “.”I’m happy at Juventus, I don’t see why I should change teams“, he has sentenced.

The German footballer arrived at the ‘Vecchia Signora’ in 2015, and explained who is the player with whom he would have liked to share costumes: “I would have liked to play with Andrea Pirlo, great player and great person. He was playing lightly and seemed to be enjoying the game. He was giving a lot of assists, and thanks to him I would have scored more goals in my career.

Sami Khedira has not enjoyed much continuity with Sarri because of the injuries. Since November he has not played a game, and after his operation in December, he reappeared in the last match that Juventus played on March 8 against Inter, although he did not play for a minute.

