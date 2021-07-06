07/06/2021 at 4:35 PM CEST

The canoeist Saúl Craviotto, double Olympic champion in kayak in Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 (where he also got a bronze medal) and silver in London 2012, he declared that in the next Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 he will “suffer” and “give up his life” to get a medal.

“I would lie to you if I told you that I’m going to participate and have a good time. I’m going to suffer and leave my life, I can’t give more. We are training great and times are good. I’m going for all“, expressed in the act of tribute to Olympic and Paralympic athletes that took place at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE).

They will be the fourth games for the paddler from ilerdense and, on this, he said: “I feel privileged to be able to do what I am passionate about. The key is to have clear objectives, dreams and work, work and work. It is the key to be in the wheel”.

Craviotto was chosen as Spanish standard-bearer, along with Mireia Belmonte, so they will carry the Spanish flag in the opening parade on the first day of the Games: “I don’t know very well yet how we are going to do it, but whatever it is, I’m looking forward to the experience.” “It will be the most special thing in my sports career,” he said.

Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE, dedicated a few words to the athlete during the event: “Saúl is the best paddler in the world and an example for all of Spanish sport. He is the leader of the team. Each statement and act of Saúl is a song to the things well done. He already has four, but I hope he gets six medals. ”