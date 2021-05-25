I’m going to Rescue my Heart, is the title of the new single by Noel Scharjris! He did not do it alone, he has a small collaboration. Do you want to find out who is the talented artist who sings with Noel? We tell you all the details here in Music News!

Noel Schajris released his most recent single on May 21 entitled, “Voy a Rescatar mi Corazón” he did not do it alone, he actually released it together with Techy and they released an official video clip that same day! Truly all Noel Schajris songs promise ALWAYS! Always, and this of course is not the exception, it is that basically all his songs are a sure hit.

A heart on the beach, lost there, how many times have you loved another person more than yourself? How many times have you given your heart blindly? It happens to us all the time, it even happened twice in the same pandemic, or was I the only one?

“I’m going to rescue my heart, and put everything in a drawer, (…) that without you life is not the same, I’m happier” Bro, I felt that phrase. It is reality, we think that “the love of our lives” is going to destroy us if he leaves our life, we think that if that person leaves we will never be happy again, we think we depend on them, and guess what? There are two things to clarify.

In the first place, the love of your life will never leave, that simple, it will look for millions of solutions to be by your side, and secondly, if the person you loved decides to leave, then your life will. It will indeed change, but just as Techy says, your life will be happier, for the moment it will hurt, obviously, but later you will be happier for the simple fact that you allowed someone who did not really love you to leave.

So that’s where your self-love comes in and this is what the Noel Schajris song is all about. “I’M GOING TO RESCUE MY HEART”

It takes a lot of courage, a lot of courage and a lot of self-love to recognize your own worth and know how to leave someone who doesn’t love you anymore in their life. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Kvh4aESeH8