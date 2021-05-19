“I’m going to put some …”, Galilea Montijo is not contained in Hoy | Instagram

“I’m going to put you some …”, that was the way the Galilea Montijo said goodbye to Laura bozzo in the Hoy Program last Tuesday, May 18. The driver from Guadalajara could not contain the desire to scold the Peruvian presenter for the attitude she took during The Stars Dance Today.

Since entering the competition, apparently the presence of Bozzo is not very pleasant for Montijo and it became evident; However, as professionals that they are, Martha Galilea Montijo and Laura Bozzo they made the passes and they get along quite well, so much so that it gives the driver the confidence to scold her.

From the presentation of the rehearsals, a very negative attitude was seen in the partner of Carlos Bonavides in the dance contest, who complained of having only been able to rehearse for an hour and a half, in addition to the fact that the challenging couple who appeared before them had a member professional dancer, also highlighting that they were very young.

Laura’s presenter in America assured that she could not remain silent in the face of injustice and that this was one of them, because they were at a disadvantage because they had been able to rehearse very little and were quite advanced in age.

Despite their complaints, Laura Bozzo and Carlos Bonavides arrived on the dance floor and Andrea Legarreta, the candy judge, assured that they had even better moments than when they had had more time to rehearse and pointed out that they look better dancing as a couple. than individually.

The judges, Andrea, Latin Lover and Lolita Cortés, questioned why Bozzo had so abruptly changed his attitude and criticized the way in which he behaved; even, as he confronted Latin Lover, something that Cortés indicated as disrespect.

Before the commotion, the complaints and the attitude of Bozzo, Galilea Montijo could not take it anymore and when he fired the couple he indicated that he would see Bozzo to put some good ones … referring to the fact that it would be necessary to reprimand her so that she behaved in a better way.

For her part, Dolores Cortés was challenged by Latin Lover, who invited her to accept the challenge of dancing on the floor like the professional she is so that Laura Bozzo and everyone present can see why she has the quality that she has as a dance judge. The beloved former wrestler assured him that being a dance participant on television is not the same as being a theater star, so he invited him to try the list, a challenge accepted.