“I’m going to oppose, I face it as dangerous, I just want to finish quickly to stop suffering”

You can already read here the new installment of the Psychology office with which 20minutos aims to help resolve any doubts and difficulties that readers may have (with friends, partner, family, at work …).

To raise your problem write an email to consultoriopsicologia@20minutos.es. Here are the answers that our expert has given to this week’s questions, Mª Jesús Álava Reyes.

Chest pain

QUESTION For three days and more intensely today I have had this episode: I had pain in my chest, just in the upper part of the sternum. It didn’t hurt, it was an uncomfortable discomfort when I breathed.

It extended down the neck and when performing certain movements it was also very annoying. At the same time, he had a slightly higher heart rate than normal. All of this makes me feel uneasy.

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT The symptoms you refer to are very compatible with an anxiety crisis. In any case, it is always advisable to rule out other factors, but everything seems to indicate that he is in a permanent state of alert that triggers the ANS (Autonomous Nervous System) and it provokes a physiological response in the same way as if you had to face an emergency situation (hence the hyperventilation, the pressure in the chest, the tachycardia…).

The good news is that these anxiety attacks are very well controlled with psychological treatment. In few sessions You will have learned to recognize these symptoms, how your anxiety triggers, the underlying cause, and how to control those anxiety responses. In the book ‘The uselessness of suffering’ I detail how we can control these situations that cause so much discomfort.

To facilitate your work, the link to some videos that I recorded on this topic.

Too much sensitivity

QUESTION I am a 25 year old girl with such a high sensitivity that it even overwhelms me, I am very sensitive at the olfactory, gustatory and tactile level, this makes me have apprehensions that most people do not have.

I am also very sensitive emotionally, unpleasant situations (arguments, scolding, criticism) and stress affect me a lot and generate anxiety. I do not know what to do.

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT Each person has a different way of feeling life, with a different sensitivity; Not better not worse, just different. In his case, it seems that he feels everything to the limit and that he has perceptions that most people do not experience; both in the positive and negative plane.

What is clear is that it is convenient to work on your emotional stability so that you are not so vulnerable and do not feel that anxiety so disabling.

It is crucial that your well-being does not depend on external factors; hence the urgency to strengthen internally. In the book ‘The best thing in your life is you’ I detail how to work our emotional well-being, how to achieve the security, trust and relativity that we sometimes need, and how to do it despite having a sensitivity as special as yours.

Nerves when studying

QUESTION I have been with an opposition for a long time. In addition to the physical and psychological exhaustion that it entails, I am a nervous person and in the exam I do not focus.

I know that I have to control my nerves and be as calm as I can be at that moment. If not, it is impossible to pass it even with the knowledge.

The anguish is such that I get sick from the tension the previous days and I am not in a position to face it. The pain does not let me think, I am very slow and I do not have time to do it.

I am looking for solutions but I am afraid that the time will come and I will not know how to do it again. I analyze myself to see how to improve and I have realized that I face it as a dangerous situation and I only think about finishing quickly to stop suffering.

I have read that it is useful to visualize yourself in that situation feeling comfortable. But I don’t know if this will be enough. I am also reading about breathing exercises. Can you help me please? Any ideas will be welcome.

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT Your case is well known in psychology. In effect, you approach this situation as if in a emergency involved and you can hardly control your physiological responses.

After the great effort that you have undoubtedly made to prepare for the opposition, it is crucial that you can train yourself on a psychological level so that you can offer your best version in the exam, so that your fears, your anxiety, your blocks do not penalize you …

Visualization comes in handy, as is diaphragmatic breathing, but it is best to be seen by a psychologist with experience in these cases. The results are immediate. You will see how it is worth working a few sessions to get all the effort that you have done does not fall apart because of that lack of emotional control.

In any case, if you want to access the main techniques that will allow you to control your anxiety, here are some videos that can help you.