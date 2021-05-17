María Adánez is about to welcome the one who will be her first sonAfter the 38th week of pregnancy, the actress is waiting impatiently for her baby and has wanted to give up that desire embodied in a tender message.

The interpreter of series like Here there is no one who lives or La que se avecina through her official Instagram account addresses her son with some beautiful words that they have not left anyone indifferent.

“The great moment is coming,what a good pregnancy we had, son! Thank you. No vomiting, no dizziness, full energy and happiness and good vibes at its best “, the actress has begun writing.

A description that has followed with a touch of humor and a lot of affection: “I have done everything for you and you do not lack anything, only the final baking remains. I’m going to miss carrying you on my belly, but on the other hand we can’t wait to see you, that you know your house and introduce you to your furry brothers, Seventh and MariGaila “.

A dedication in which the actress also wanted to be sincere with his first-born: “After the accelerated course that your father and I have taken of putting on diapers, preparing baths and researching the creams you need, we have realized that we have no idea of ​​anything, but love and affection to give you we have in abundance“.

“I hope you like the family that you have not chosen, Claudio. They say that parents are the ones who choose their children … Your mother loves you, “the actress wrote by way of closing.

A text that has moved several colleagues, fans and users of the social network who they have not hesitated to show their support to the actress in these last moments before delivery.