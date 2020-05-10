Anitta commanded a beneficent live this Mother’s Day and stole the scene by sending kisses to Gui Araújo’s mother and grandmother, with whom she has been living a romance. Watching the presentation on the web, the model and former participants of ‘De Férias com ex’ were thrilled to see the funkeira singing pagode. ‘My God, my favorite pagodeira. How can you handle it? Tell me ‘, the presenter melted

After leading a live gospel, Anitta surprised by appearing with a behaved look on the live that she decided to do to collect donations for mothers from poor communities on this Mother’s Day. Between one song and another, the artist defined the look: “I’m here with my look: ‘I’m going to meet the boy’s mother. My mother would love that look”. Also during the presentation, the artist sent kisses to Gui Araújo’s mother and grandmother, with whom she has lived a romance after exchanging provocative messages on social networks. “I want to send a kiss to Dona Generosa, it’s Bill’s grandmother. Dona Generosa, a kiss,” he said. And for the presenter’s mother, she thanked him making a pun: “Thank you for the generosity”. Watching the live from home, the model was thrilled to see the funkeira singing pagode: “My God, my favorite pagodeira. How can you stand it? Speak to me”, she melted.

Neymar asked for live music

A regular viewer of the music lives in this quarantine, Neymar was also not left out of Anitta’s performance, with whom he already exchanged kisses during a carnival in Sapucaí, in Rio de Janeiro. “I am very grateful for you, you know. I am your fan. My request is ‘Me Flirt’,” said the Paris Saint-Germain player who, according to Anitta herself, is his male version for the similar personality of both. After seeing the player’s video, the artist celebrated the fact that he made a donation to help the campaign.

Web comments Anitta look: ‘Bledinha borrida’

As soon as Anitta appeared wearing the look of Riachuelo, sponsor of her live, the web soon noticed the fashion coincidence: the shirt chosen by the artist was the same one worn by Luisa Sonza in her live. “I think Anitta borrowed the shirt from Luisa Sonza”, a follower had fun showing the pieces of the fast fashion brand, which also supported other lives, such as Luan Santana and also dressed Maiara and Biah Rodrigues in the virtual show of Fernando e Sorocaba.

Anitta showed new tattoo to her brother

Also during the virtual presentation Anitta again spoke about the older brother, Felipe Terra, son of his father, whom he met not long ago after a DNA test proving Painitto’s paternity. The artist, who had already tattooed the younger brother’s name, Renan, on her arm, showed that now she also carries her other brother’s name on her body. According to the artist, the tattoo was a way she found to honor Felipe for his birthday.

Anitta wears a live look and defines clothes: ‘I’m going to meet the boy’s mother’