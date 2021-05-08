“I’m going to look for a KO in every possible way”

All set in the AT&T Stadium in Texas (United States) to enjoy a great night of boxing, with a very interesting poster and with the highlight of the fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez (55-1-2, 37 KOs) Y Billy Joe Saunders (30-0-0, 14 KOs). At stake, the titles of the supermedia of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and of the World Boxing Association (WBA), owned by the Mexican boxer, and that of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), which belongs to the British, in an evening of record and which will become the sporting event with the largest spectators in the stands, as 70,000 souls will congregate.

Both fighters, both the Mexican and the British, have prepared very well for this fight that could end up becoming one of the evenings of the year. It will be the third fight with a title in between for the Guadalajara in less than six months, the second of the year after the victory against Avni Yildrim, While for ‘Superb’ will be the first of the year after last December before Mandy murray.

As is appreciated in any previous to a great fight, before the fists in the ring speak, the mouths have spoken. While ‘the British gypsy’ made it clear that “I am here for a reason and it is to win. Canelo has done brilliant things in boxing, he is a good champion, but he has come across the wrong man ”, Canelo was not shy and assured that he will do everything possible to send his left-handed opponent to the canvas.

Canelo and Saunders, ready for combat

“It is very difficult to predict a KO with this type of fighters who move a lot, but I will look for all the ways to achieve a KO,” he told the ESPN. “My story continues to grow. I have fought the best. I will never have answers to people, I am not interested, I continue to make history and at the end of my career the titles will speak for me ”, added the Mexican boxer.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of the evening this morning. “This title means a lot to me. It is important for us, we want to be undisputed champions at this weight. I am here to make history, to be a winner ”, to which he added,“ I am forbidden to lose, in my mind there is never losing that word. I always prepare to win and if they beat me it is because they are better than me, not because I did not train or did not do things well ”.