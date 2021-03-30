“I’m going to have surgery on my chest, but I don’t know how I’m going to be in contact with men afterwards”

You already have here a new installment of the sex office that each week brings you 20 minutes. To ask your question write to consultoriosexo@20minutos.es.

These are the answers of this week that our expert, Santiago Frago. You can check their website here.

Morning after pill

QUESTION Is the morning after pill abortifacient? I have read many things about it and it is not clear to me. Thanks a lot.

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT Contraception emergency, also called ‘morning after’, is not really another method of contraception. Emergency contraception (EC) can be defined as the use of a drug or device for the purpose of preventing pregnancy after unprotected intercourse.

It is a hormonal medication whose mechanism of action is multiple and not entirely well known. Two mechanisms of action are considered: inhibition or delayed ovulation and alterations in endometrial (uterine) maturity.

It is not a abortive medication; if it were an abortion pill it would be 100% effective and this is not the case, because when the woman has ovulated the ‘morning after pill’ is not effective.

The effectiveness of the method is directly proportional to the speed with which the treatment is established. In such a way that the ideal moment of application is within the first 12 hours after unprotected intercourse.

In summary:

1. The contraception emergency is not a method of contraception.

2. Its use must be of a character exceptional.

3. Your repeated use it is harmful to health.

4. Its effectiveness is higher the sooner it is taken.

5. It is not an abortifacient method, because if fertilization has occurred does not slow down the evolution of the pregnancy; it also cannot harm a developing embryo.

6. You do not need a prescription to be dispensed at the pharmacy. It is only necessary to be over 16 years of age (medical age of majority).

If more than 48 hours have passed, there is a plan B contraceptive emergency: the call ‘5 day after pill’ o Ulipristal Acetate, an active principle that acts by modifying the activity of the natural hormone progesterone, postponing ovulation. It has a failure rate of 2% and if the woman is pregnant it no longer works.

Human papilloma virus

QUESTION There is a lot of talk lately about the papilloma virus and the controversy that exists due to the fact that boys do not get vaccinated and girls do. Why is this so? Why don’t they get vaccinated? Can men transmit papillomavirus even if they have no symptoms? Is contagion prevented with the condom? Thank you.

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the infection more common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in sexually active people; It can be contracted and transmitted by men and women.

The fact of vaccinating girls in a general way and not always Boys It is due to the fact that HPV is related to cervical cancer; although it is also related to other types of cancers common to men and women.

HPV can be transmitted through genital, oral, anal, erotic intercourse. sex toy store or with any skin-to-skin contact with an infected person with or without symptoms; therefore it ends up being very easy to transmit.

It is usually an infection without symptoms and when they appear visibly it is usually in the form of ano-genital warts; in the case of women, it is usually detected in gynecological examinations.

The use of preservative It reduces the chances of contracting HPV, although it does not prevent it 100% due to the fact that it comes into contact and rubs skin with skin that go beyond the genital system.

There is no specific treatment for HPV infection, although fortunately in 80% of cases, thanks to the immune system, disappears without consequences within 18 months. However, we can treat its symptoms and consequences.

The prevention The use of male and female condoms is generalized; and the effective solution is vaccination, which should be extended to boys and girls from the age of 10.

Nervous in the first caresses

QUESTION I have had a repressive sex education from my parents. My name is María, I am 22 years old and I started dating a boy at the beginning of the year. He is my first boyfriend, I am very excited, but I do not know if in the sexual issue I have to take steps.

In the first contacts I have become very nervous and I have not been able to advance, and they were hardly caresses. He has been somewhat disappointed and I understand him. I don’t know how to do it, I need your help. Thank you.

EXPERT ANSWER Sex education repressive or ‘silent’ has been quite generalized in certain family contexts.

The nervousness you allude to seems quite reasonable when you meet someone you like. In those moments the mutual desire of being skin to skin with your partner and at the same time the logical insecurity of responding to the interest and expectation of your partner.

A strategy for those first steps would be a intimate conversation with your partner to be able to express your hopes, your fears and your desires; add to it a certain sense of humor and let yourself be carried away by the messages that your body emits.

In short, tell your partner that you need a weather so that the loving and erotic complicity is integrating as a puzzle with your body.

Breast augmentation

QUESTION I want to ask you a question about my chest. I have little, too little, and I think I’m going to have surgery, but I don’t know how I’m going to be afterwards, both from a physical and psychological point of view regarding my contact with men.

I have had very little sex and I attribute it to that, but I also doubt, I do not know if it will be just because of that or there is something else. I’m 24 years old. Thank you. Mabel.

EXPERT ANSWER ‘The image that a person gives himself in front of the mirror has nothing to do with the image he gives to others’. This phrase has always been a mantra in our Sex Education programs, that is, of the Sexes.

The idea of transcend to my body and understanding our unique beauty is a basic element in our self-esteem and self-concept.

The model and aesthetic canon dominant in Western society is unattainable and sustained by a large industry.

There are several studies that show that after a breast surgeryFor exclusively aesthetic reasons, the problem of self-esteem is not always solved and new doubts arise in relation to other parts of the body and you are never quite reconciled with it.

On the other hand, research studies that talk about the taste and preferences of straight men They tell us that the size of the breasts is not the most valued body detail.

However, if you finally opt for cosmetic surgery as a tool to feel better, you should do it with professionals of qualified medicine.