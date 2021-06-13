“I’m going to be a mom!”, Yuya and Siddhartha surprise everyone with their pregnancy – El Sol de México

The famous Mexican influencer Mariand Castrejón, better known as Yuya, announced her pregnancy with her partner, the singer Siddartha, with a photograph showing her belly accompanied by an emotional message.

“I am going to be the mother of HIM, the immense Sea that is now forming within me. What a long and wonderful dream I am living!”

“Friends, I cannot explain what I feel at this moment when I share this news with you. I feel happy and excited that it is now. We hug you tight and make you part of the biggest celebration of our life,” continued the Mexican businesswoman. .

Mar, it will be the name of the little one that the happy couple is waiting for. And while reaching the world, his father also shared some words on his Instagram account, in which he assured: life has given us a new life and we are happy and grateful for your arrival, Mar.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

He also indicated: “I have always felt like a navigator, sometimes I felt like a shipwrecked person and I was never clear where your tide was taking me … Now I understand that I was not lost but that the waves were approaching me towards an infinite love” .

“Within these images three hearts are beating (…) I love you @yuyacst”, said the musician

Meanwhile, on her channel, Yuya dedicated a video exclusively to announce the arrival of her baby, to whom she dedicated great words of love and made all her followers show the happiness that today overwhelms her.

“It has been several months since I have been the portal of a new opportunity, I spent most of this time knowing, acknowledging and embracing all the changes that were emerging inside and outside of me. I honestly still cannot comprehend the haunting wonder in the that a life is manifested, “Yuya mentions in his video.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

As is her style, through sequences, colors, and a large number of images, Mariand let her look at the first photographs of Mar and some scenes in which Siddartha is observed repeatedly kissing her partner’s belly.

“How is it possible that today I have two hearts beating inside my body, I leave you this video as a letter, as a photo, as a moment so that one day you can see that from your first heartbeat, mom loves you and accompanies you, “said the businesswoman.