“I’m going there, as I’ve always said, to tear off the head”

Enmanuel Reyes Pla in his fight against Kazakhstan Vassiliy Levit (Photo: LUIS ROBAYO via . via .)

The boxer Enmanuel Reyes Pla has proven to be one of the great assets of Spain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Spanish-Cuban boxer has proven his worth after knocking down the Olympic runner-up, the Kazakh Vassiliy Levit, and has promised a fun fight for this Friday . Reyes explained that he faces the quarterfinals with gold as the great goal. And as in the best previews of this sport, with the flavor of an interview ‘made in the USA’, he has left a provocative phrase on ‘El Larguero’ of Cadena SER.

The boxer explained that, as he has always said, he will get into the ring with the aim of ripping off his head, “whoever he is” his opponent. With irony, Enmanuel Reyes has told the journalist that “everyone who goes up is going to have a headache.”

My rivals are the ones who have to be afraid of me, not me of them Enmanuel Reyes, boxer

Nicknamed ‘The Prophet’, he has confessed that he imposed himself this nickname because the rest had opted for animal names and there were no more. “My rivals are the ones who have to be afraid of me, not me of them,” he also assured in the interview.

His departure from Cuba

The Spanish-Cuban has narrated how he has managed to forge his Olympic dream by leaving Cuba. It was a journey that took him on a dizzying route: Russia, Belarus, Austria, Germany, France and Spain. He has even been imprisoned for several months in a jail.

“I want to thank Spain, which has given me everything, that opportunity that I did not have in Cuba,” he declared, explaining that he is not interested in money but in glory and raising the Spanish flag high. “In the end, what remains in history is the result,” he stressed, noting that he wants to see his name recorded in Olympic history.

