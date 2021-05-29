Novak Djokovic, number one in world tennis, declared this Saturday, when he won the tournament Belgrade, that this triumph has been a good preparation and reference for Roland Garros, which begins this Sunday in Paris and where it aspires to everything.

“I’m going for the title at Roland Garros,” said the Serbian tennis player, who won the 83rd title of his career by beating Slovak Alex Molcan, 255 in the world ranking, 6-4, 6-3 in Belgrade.

“In his thoughts he was already in Paris,” admitted Djokovic, who stressed that he “wanted” to win the trophy in Belgrade, his hometown, and “an additional reason”, since last month he ran out of the final in this same stage when falling in the semifinals against the Russian Aslan Karatsev.

The Serbian tennis player indicated that he does not usually play the week before Grand Slam tournaments, such as the one in Paris, but that this time he has made an exception because he has little chance of playing at home, and that is why “the decision was easy.

In Paris, Djokovic could meet Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.