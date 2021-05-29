“I’m going for the title at Roland Garros”

05/29/2021 at 6:17 PM CEST

EFE

Novak Djokovic, number one in world tennis, declared this Saturday, when he won the tournament Belgrade, that this triumph has been a good preparation and reference for Roland Garros, which starts next week at Paris and where it aspires to everything.

“I’m going for the title in Roland Garros“, said the Serbian tennis player, who won the 83rd title of his career by winning in Belgrade for 6-4 Y 6-3 to Slovak Alex Molcan, 255 of the world ranking.

“In my thoughts I was already in Paris,” he admitted. Djokovic who stressed that he “wanted” to win the trophy in Belgrade, his hometown, and “an additional reason”, since last month he ran out of the final on this same stage when he fell in the semifinals against the Russian Aslan karatsev.

The Serbian tennis player indicated that he does not usually play the week before tournaments Grand slam, such as Paris, but this time he has made an exception for having little chance of playing at home, and that is why “the decision has been easy.”

In Paris, Djokovic could come across Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.