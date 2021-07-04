“I’m going for the gold, but it’s hostile territory”

07/04/2021 at 06:30 CEST

At 36 years old comes an opportunity that once was a utopia to Damien Quintero. For the first time in history, karate, his sport, will be Olympic at the Tokyo Games. An exciting adventure awaits him after a lifetime dedicated to karate that has earned him to reach this important moment as number one in the world ranking, hence he aspires to the maximum. “It is the debut of karate in the Olympic Games and apparently it will be the end so I hope to get a medal. With the simple classification we have already made history, but I am eager for that medal and if it is gold, much better & rdquor ;.

At the age of 36, some Games arrive and on top of that, a year late. Quintero, who trains at the CAR in Madrid, analyzes the situation: “Strictly speaking of sports, it would have been better last year, we were doing very well. In this extra year we have polished many details it has even given me time to incorporate a new Kata that will probably be one of those chosen for the Games & rdquor ;.

However, from the illusion of Tokyo, the karateka fell into the disappointment of Paris 2024 where they announced that they would drop this sport: “That stick was tough, but perhaps it makes me even more angry not so much for me personally but for the generations that come behind. It will take a step back & rdquor ;.

Damián explains the advantages of being on the list of the chosen ones: “In Spain we know the difference between an Olympic sport and a non-Olympic sport. Is very large. Today I can dedicate myself ‘full time’ as a karateka and this is my job. But I come from a time when we had to combine work or studies with training and they were much more complicated. Going back to this when you’ve had this candy is difficult. Suddenly the dream is over & rdquor ;.

After ensuring that “I congratulate Japan for including karate & rdquor ;, he assures that to the organizers of Paris 2024 he would tell them“ to reconsider a little and see first how sport works in the & rdquor; Games.

Much responsibility for karatekas

Quintero assures that he feels a little more responsibility for being the only time that karate will be in the Games: “I always go out to win and this will not be different, but it is true that we have an added responsibility. You have to do it very well to really show what karate is. It is a sport with many values ​​such as respect or humility, it is known worldwide and has many practitioners in the world & rdquor ;.

Damián Quintero aspires to everything in the Olympic Games

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

With this panorama, Damián, number one in the ranking, does not hide: “I’m going for the gold. And if it was number ten too. Being the 1st is the result of many years of work with the coaches and the federation. So we are there to search for the gold & rdquor;, sentence.

Without a doubt, a karate competition in Japan, where this sport was born, is always more complicated. “My greatest rival is the Japanese Ryo Kiyuna and that is the final that everyone expects, that everyone talks about and hopefully so. I want to think that the judges will be disciplined, objective and it will not influence that the audience is all Japanese, but It will be complicated, we will be in hostile territory, but they are external factors that we cannot control.

“I am a disciplined karateka, very stubborn and I am not always a one hundred percent scoundrel”

The man from Malaga, an aeronautical engineer by profession, defines himself as a “disciplined karateka, very stubborn and I am not a racanear I am always 100%. What I do worst are certain positions because my elasticity is not my best virtue. It would improve my elasticity so that I could make the positions a little more aesthetic & rdquor ;.

After the Games, Quintero wants to continue competing for one more year “but really enjoy it without having the pressure of having to achieve certain results & rdquor ;.

Sport’s test to Damián Quintero before the Olympic Games | Valentí Enrich