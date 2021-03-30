“I’m glad you enjoy the terraces”

The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has responded to the message in which the candidate of Más Madrid, Mónica García, alluded to the iconic intervention of Ana Botella to reiterate her criticism of the Madrid government’s management of the pandemic, which she accuses to promote “drunken tourism”. “I am glad that you enjoy the terraces of the Madrid hotel business”, Villacís wrote in a tweet.

Garcia has made reference this Monday to “drunkenness” tourism to hold the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, responsible for favoring it and turning Madrid into “the 100 Montaditos of Europe”. Shortly after, he posted on Twitter a photograph on a terrace of the brewery, under the title “Relaxing cup of café con leche in 100 Montaditos.”

The deputy mayor responded hours later to García’s tweet, pointing out the work that she says she has done so that the hospitality industry keeps open the establishments in which she has taken the photograph.

“I am glad that you enjoy the Madrid hospitality terraces. I’ve been working for months so they can expand their space and keep raising the blind. It is the difference between managing and taking photos, “Villacís wrote on his personal Twitter account, appealing directly to García, to whom he sent a second message. “The same now you are not so much in favor of criminalizing them”, it is finished.

The images of crowds, illegal parties and arrivals of foreign tourists to Madrid that were made public this weekend have caused a greater confrontation in the political landscape of the community, in full pre-campaign.

Under the name “drunken tourism”, the opposition has charged against Ayuso to denounce the management of the pandemic; While from the Madrid government they continue to defend the arrival of tourists to sustain the economy and call the statements “xenophobic”.