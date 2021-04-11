“I’m glad my uncle is back on the track”

04/11/2021 at 8:15 PM CEST

Rafael Nadal will return to competition at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 with the pretense of add his twelfth success in the Principality and assault the number two in the world that is now in the hands of the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The Spanish tennis player, absent from the courts since the Australian Open, when he lost to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, he will go into action on Wednesday, against the winner of the duel between the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the Argentine Federico Delbonis.

In Monte Carlo he will coincide with his uncle, Toni Nadal, who begins a new professional adventure with Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime.

“I am happy for Toni and also for having someone as good as Felix at the Academy. He has a lot of experience and he will be of great help. I want the best for my uncle, you don’t have to ask me about who he trains. I appreciate everything. that he has done for me and I am glad that he is back and that we can share time together, “said Nadal in Monte Carlo.

The Spanish tennis player has been without competing for almost two months. The discomfort in the back separated him from the circuit. “I’m fine, I’ve been training well for weeks, I haven’t had any problems. I’m well prepared,” he added.

“The body responds well and I hope to be healthy to have options and compete normally. I’m not used to arriving here with so few games. It’s an important part of the season for me and I think I’ve done the right job. “

Rafael Nadal, 34, is optimistic despite the downtime. “At times I have been successful without playing much. The objective is to be ready for the first game and see the situation day by day,” said the Spaniard who recognizes the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 as one of his “favorite” tournaments.

“I love being here even though we miss the crowd“, added the Balearic player does not think now in Roland Garros that days ago announced the delay of a week in its beginning.

“It will be played normally within the possibilities that exist in France. But there will be only two weeks until Wimbledon,” the Spanish player warned.