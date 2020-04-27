Briton Chris Woodhead found his own way to deal with the coronavirus pandemic: a new tattoo for each day of confinement.

Sitting on the couch in his apartment in Walthamstow, north-east London, with the Pingu dog at his side, he now struggles to find space to add another design to his body.

Little unmarked skin remains – from the tips of the fingers to the soles of the feet, almost every inch is covered in a vast array of tattoos of different styles. A pair of dice falls just before the right toes begin, a scorpion extends across the inside of the thigh, there is a slanted palm tree, a swordfish arching around a heart and a voodoo doll floats over some ripe and shiny cherries.

Chris has been tattooing regularly since he was 18, for 15 years. Growing up, he became obsessed with the U.S. punk scene with men and women full of tattoos, and later discovered Duncan X, a British tattoo icon who popularized a style using only bold black ink to draw contemporary illustrations.

“Duncan X tattooed me when I was 19,” says Chris. “And then my best friend started tattooing and he used me as a canvas – he got over 400 tattoos on me.”

At the beginning of the confinement, Chris had more than 1,000 drawings on the body. Now, it counts more than 40 and the number keeps growing. When the East London tattoo parlor, where he worked as an artist, closed because of confinement, he isolated himself with his pregnant wife, Emma, ​​and decided to add a new tattoo a day, for each day indoors.

“I found myself not knowing what to do and eating all the food from the fridge,” says Chris. “So the idea of ​​tattooing me every day was to give me a little direction. People are completely lost.”

Every afternoon, for two hours, between 2 pm and 4 pm, Chris sits down to sketch drawings inspired by his current situation. Then, after making a cup of tea, the professional tattoo artist uses his tools. He puts paint in a pot and unrolls a needle. He is ready to transfer his indelible design to the skin.

“I find tattoo therapy anyway. Right now, I’m drawing what I’m thinking,” he says. “And there is not much else in my head at the moment other than this monumental crisis.”

On the wrinkled skin on the sole of his left foot, Chris wrote the words: “WHEN WILL IT END?” At the bottom of the right leg there is a spherical particle of coronavirus. In his sternum – a place where “it looks like you’re going straight to the bone” – Chris resisted the pain of tattooing his own tribute to the NHS (National Health Service, the British SUS).

“What I find so sad is that it is necessary that this situation leads people to truly admire the NHS and realize that the work (of these professionals) is incredibly difficult,” he says.

For his 12th confinement tattoo, Chris added a tiger jumping on his body in honor of Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage – the star of the Netflix documentary Tiger King, which became a hit around the world during the pandemic and the he and Emma just watched.

A week later, he was inspired by the birth of a niece to tattoo the logo of Japanese mayonnaise maker Kewpie, a beautiful baby with wide eyes. And on April 23, Chris tattooed an image of a sperm swimming on his arm, a reference to the baby that Ema and he will have in July.

Chris uses a low-tech tattoo technique, known as handpoke, in which a hand needle is used to push the ink deep into the skin, without using electricity. The “artisanal” method is gaining popularity, he says, because it is much less invasive and painful than getting a tattoo with a tattoo machine.

“It’s like you have a feather that you dip into a pot of paint, but you can only dot it on the skin,” says Chris. “It is very, very difficult to be precise – every point matters – and it takes much longer than working with a tattoo machine.”

But he is also aware that he needs to save space on his body to tattoo his new son’s name when he arrives. So, Chris is calculating the amount of skin without a tattoo left to continue his confinement project.

The answer: there is not much.

“I want them to be good tattoos. So, to try to keep them exciting, I need to be realistic. I probably still have a month of tattoo space,” says Chris.

“To be honest, I look ridiculous – I look like a piece of gorgonzola cheese. I have no more space on my body.”

