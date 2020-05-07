Always exalted by Cruzeiro fans, striker Ricardo Goulart, today in Guangzhou Evergrande, China, spoke with the LANCE / Valinor Content article about the period of isolation in the Asian country due to the coronavirus pandemic, whether or not there was contact with Fox for a possible return and that his main goal today is to play a World Cup.

The dream of playing in the World Cup can be fulfilled by China, as Ricardo Goulart recently got his naturalization and should appear in future calls and be part of the group that will try to get a place in the Qatar Cup in 2022.

Regarding Cruzeiro, the 28-year-old said he regretted the fall to the second division and said that the whole focus of his football today is in Guangzhou, avoiding any speculation for a possible return to the mining team.

For Raposa, Goulart beat two Brazilians, in 2013 and 2014, playing 115 times in the celestial team, scoring 42 goals, many of them decisive for the conquest of the second Brazilian championship. In a quick return to Brazilian football, the striker played for Palmeiras, but he was not even six months at Verdão, playing 12 times and scoring four goals. Check out our chat with one of the biggest football idols in China, who has 110 goals out of 155 playing for Guangzhou Evergrande.

Goulart still misses the Raposa fan, who saw the player helping the starred team to be two-time Brazilian champion, in 2013 and 2014- (Photo: Douglas Magno)

Photo: Lance!

1-Football is returning to China little by little. Does it still cause insecurity to work even with the government, ensuring that the coronavirus pandemic is under control?

No, no. We are very calm and fulfilling everything that is requested. We are training well, taking all precautions, just waiting for the time to start acting again.

2- How did you and your family deal with this period of isolation and what were the precautions to prevent the disease?

Was difficult. 14 days alone in a hotel room is not easy. I trained a lot, did my exercise routine that I was already doing in Brazil, only in a smaller space. I saw a lot of series and films too, that’s what I had to do… Regarding my family, they are in Brazil, in safety, in isolation. Everything quiet.

3-You are still talked about a lot by the Brazilian fans, especially Cruzeiro fans for a return. Is this return so unlikely, since you have become a naturalized Chinese?

Difficult to talk about the future, right? I think about playing today, I miss getting on the field, making goals, helping my teammates. Then, maybe, the chance to play for the Chinese team. That’s what my focus is today.

4- Is accepting China’s citizenship a way of dreaming of a World Cup or was it a process to become more comfortable in the country?



Certainly the World Cup is a dream that I will work to pursue. As I said, today I think about doing my best for my club, starting this new stage in my life with the Guangzhou shirt. I recently renovated here, it is a project that I embraced together with my family. So that’s all I think about.

5- The pandemic of the new coronavirus brought what learning to China, since it lives together from day to day? Is the country’s football ready to return to the same level of growth or will it have a financial and spectator drop?

I just arrived here, right? And when I arrived I was already quarantined in a hotel for 14 days, so I’m still getting used to life here again, seeing things as they are. I can’t say that life is back to normal. But little by little everything will come back, yes.

6- Brazilian team does not seem to be part of your thinking at the moment. Did your quick spell at Palmeiras also decrease your desire to play in Brazil? Would Cruzeiro be the most likely option or do you think about another team?

I always wanted to play for the national team, to have the chance to compete in important championships, maybe even a World Cup. And China proposed to me to fulfill that dream, so I am very anxious. All this of the pandemic was delayed a little, but I’m sure it will happen soon.

7- Do you still think about playing in another sport center, or do you have goals in Chinese football that you still want to achieve?

I just defined my return to China, to Guanghzou Evergrande, I signed my renovation here, my naturalization documentation also came out recently. For now, that’s what goes through my head. Give the best to my club here and, who knows, play in a World Cup.

8- You must have followed the crash of Cruzeiro on and off the field. How did you see this club process? In your time, was there a disharmony in the cast that reflected in the games?

I followed a little distance, right? You can’t do any evaluation while outside, only those inside can speak. I was sad, of course, with the relegation, it is a team that is in my history and I have a lot of affection for the club, fans, former teammates there, but it is not possible to evaluate from a distance.

9- If football in China did not return this year and received an invitation from Cruzeiro to help the team return to the first division? Toparia? Would it fit into the club’s financial moment?

Man, again as I said, you can’t project based on speculation, or future possibility… My mind today is completely in Guangzhou, playing again, being on the pitch, fulfilling that goal first, then thinking about acting also in Chinese selection, which is something I drew. That’s it today.

10- Was there any real contact from Cruzeiro to open a negotiation if the ball in China was paralyzed once in 2020?



No, no. Again, my present and future is in Guangzhou Evergrande and China, so that’s all I thought about when I was in Brazil. To return as soon as possible and play, be happy.

See too:

L reporter! analyzes cancellation of NBB