“I’m focused on also winning the Open, nobody has done it in Spain and it would be unique”

Jon rahm, at the press conference in Sandwich (England), also recalled among other issues, his first visit to the Royal St. George’s in 2009, his experience in the links and the desire he has to reconnect with the public after more than a year of restrictions due to the pandemic.

“I have played here before, I think it was in 2009, and the field has not changed, although I have changed a lot. It will be a different experience. We played the British Boys here and it was the first tournament I played in my life so I have good memories. I’m excited to be here again this week and I only hear great things, ”said the Basque.

To the question, What does it mean to return to the Open after two years and with more than 32,000 people on the field every day? He replied: “It is very exciting. We have missed it, a lot. To be fair, I wasn’t expecting this to be the tournament that we were going to have full fan access, because of the limitations and so forth. But I find it exciting, especially in a field with so much history like this. We know that it is a complicated links, so I hope that it is played like this and that I can face this challenge. It is a week that I especially appreciate and enjoy very much. Like I said before, this was my first experience with links, so I feel a little nostalgic in part as well, ”added Jon.

They also wanted to know your opinion on how different it is to reach a Grand Slam as a winner of a ‘major’ and if you are especially motivated to join the US Open with a win at the British Open the same year.

“I’m usually pretty good at talking about golf history. I know that Tiger Woods He is one of those who has succeeded. Maybe Ben hogan too, and I don’t think many more. I suppose that Jack (Nicklaus) He’s always on all those lists, so it would be amazing to win both tournaments in the same year, it would be great. Now, the feeling I have after winning my first major is one of relief. For most of the past five years all he heard was this: ‘majors, majors, major …’! Just because he was playing good golf, as if winning a ‘Big’ was easy. But the fact that you are expected to win one does not mean anything, and although it is true that I felt relief, everything remains the same in reality, it does not change anything. There is always the next one to win, so I come with the same level of motivation and desire: focused on being able to win the Open, it would be something incredible because no one after Seve has been able to do it in Spain and it would be unique ”, said Jon.

Again they asked him if he had changed his opinion of links since that first experience at Royal St George’s in 2009. “No, not at all, I have always loved them. Mainly because you have to play your own game and constantly learn from the field. There is more variety in golf, the ever-changing wind and weather conditions and the state of the course, too. It’s what makes it such a wonderful week every time you come to the UK. I have always enjoyed it. And you also have to take into account the part of luck that has to do with the draw (game turn the first two days), depending on the weather, as part of golf. So no, my opinion has not changed in these years, and if it has changed at all, it has been for the better because I like them more and more ”.

And one last reflection on whether Rahm believes that links are better suited to his game than other types of fields such as the so-called ‘parkland’. “Well, I grew up more in a traditional field in Spain, so I’m used to playing with trees on the road. But I think Jack Nicklaus explained it perfectly: ‘many times you hear that the field must adapt to your game and I am one of those who believe that it is the player who must adapt to the field’. So no matter what kind of field it is, I will try to adjust and do whatever it takes to achieve it. I like to think that I am a very complete player, that my game goes with me wherever I go. I guess it’s something to do with my mentality. I change my way of playing a lot depending on where I am playing ”, concluded the Spaniard.