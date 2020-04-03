He Crazy Gatti He continues to recover from a coronavirus infection that forced him to be admitted to a hospital in Madrid. The former goalkeeper of River Plate and Boca Juniors participated in El Chiringuito de Jugones, a program he is from, for explain their experiences with the disease and their current state of health.

“I’m fine. I know of the affection that people in Argentina and Spain have for me. I’m looking forward to getting out of here, ”said Gatti, who soon spoke of fear and what causes illness on a personal level. «I was not afraid. This has been good for me to become stronger and learn more about life. I have learned that one day you are and tomorrow you left. My family, my wife and my children have been very important, ”said the person who even received a message from Diego Maradona upon learning of his illness.

«I think this is a dream and, like all dreams, it has to end and start a new dream. Let life be as it should be, free. You have to fight for lifeThere is nothing else, “continued Gatti, who has no date for hospital discharge. I don’t know yet, but when i come out i will come out perfectly. I never noticed anything. It is true that I had a cough, but I always had a cough in my life, it is a habit of mine ».

Showing his good humor, Gatti put on record his desire to return to a program that “lacks an audience” if he is not there. Yes, of course I want to return to the program when there is soccer, because this is very ugly. Too I want to go to Argentina to sniff my city, see my friends, my children … ».