Presenter spoke about treatment for lung cancer in participation in ‘Meeting with Fátima Bernardes’

Ana Maria Braga spoke about the stage of her treatment against lung cancer and how she is dealing with the ‘quarantine’ during her participation in the Meeting with Fátima Bernardes this Monday, 20th.

Ana Maria Braga and Fátima Bernardes at the ‘Meeting’.

Photo: Reproduction of ‘Encontro com Fátima Bernardes’ (2020) / Globo / Estadão

The presenter commented that the period of social isolation is going through the pandemic of the new coronavirus in her home in São Paulo, where she had not used to stay for so long for about 12 years, and mainly stressed the “longing for her grandchildren”.

In addition to treatment with chemotherapy, Ana Maria Braga also recalled the fact that she is over 60 years old: “It is scary for everyone. It is not a ‘little grip’, it is a very serious thing. This recommendation to stay at home is essential”.

Regarding cancer treatment, he said: “I had a privilege: I did not have hair loss. I already had the fourth chemo[terapia] and the fourth immuno[terapia]. It’s been 21 days this week. I have a comeback this week to know that it’s all gone! [risos]”

“He has the normal malaise of any serious treatment, a lot of ‘chemistry’ in the body. […] All those symptoms that people have: nausea, malaise, a little tiredness … but I am in an excellent phase of this final treatment, of that first phase “, he continued.

Finally, he concluded: “I don’t know what will happen in the future. I am feeling very well, I am feeling well, it is the most important thing of all”.

