Roberto Mancini is at the end of the line. “I’m fed up with staying at home, I admit. I can’t stand this anymore,” he said during a live Instagram with Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italy coach has been unable to bear being locked up for the past month and a half. “After 60 days, I think it must end, otherwise we will go crazy, he said. It has become very heavy, very heavy. In the morning, I train. In the afternoon I am on my terrace when the weather is nice. And that’s it. The worst, of course, are the victims. Not having been able to offer them a last hug before they disappeared. It’s really terrible. “

Decline in the number of patients in Italy

Italy is the European country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He is also, behind the United States (53,000 deaths), the one who recorded the most deaths (26,384) in the world for a total of 195,351 recorded cases. But as the boss of Squadra Azzura said, the situation is improving. Civil protection has indeed noted on Saturday the continued decline in the number of patients, 105,847, or 680 less in 24 hours, while Italy will start on May 4 a campaign of serological tests. In this context, the hope of a resumption of football competitions remains. The Italian Football Federation still believes in it.

Mancini hopes recovery for players

In a statement, the Italian federation (FIGC) said this week its intention to adopt “a resolution postponing until August 2 the end of the 2019-2020 sports season”. “As a coach of the national team, I could selfishly say that a failure to resume the championship can be an advantage, said Roberto Mancini. Because the sequence of matches is heavy to collect, and does not leave enough rest time to avoid injury. But I know my players want to be back on the field, so I hope they’ll be back soon. “

On Tuesday, all of the Serie A clubs voted in favor of a resumption of the championship, which was interrupted on March 9. A will now dependent on the decisions of the Italian government. Serie A clubs hope to be allowed to resume training from May 4, when the Italian government is expected to begin easing containment measures imposed since March 10, or within two weeks. A health protocol was presented to the government on Wednesday by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).