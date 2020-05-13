President Jair Bolsonaro cited the support of the law once again to talk about protecting his privacy to justify the secrecy of his exams for the new coronavirus. The newspaper The State of S. Paulo he appealed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to obtain the result of the covid-19 exams, which the agent refuses to disclose.

Bolsonaro highlighted that he had the papers delivered and that he is now “in the hands” of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF, who will decide on the matter. “I am enforcing the law. You and I, we are slaves to the law and the law said that intimacy, that you do not need to disclose. Therefore, from the beginning I refused to show,” he declared.

On Tuesday night, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) reported that it handed over to the minister the tests that the president did to detect the new coronavirus. Lewandowski’s office said the exams had been received at 10 pm on Tuesday and would be sent for analysis by the minister on Wednesday.

“My lawyer calls Dr. José Levi, from AGU. The minister is going to decide today. Lewandolvisk must decide this afternoon whether to give the preliminary order, decide whether I deliver it or not, but we have it delivered to him already, and he decides what to do . It’s in his hand, “he said.

Lewandowski would have the final say on a lawsuit filed by the newspaper to gain access to the tests. The Federal Court of São Paulo and the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region guaranteed access to the exams, but the Superior Court of Justice upheld AGU’s appeal last week and kept the documents confidential. O state then he made another request to the STF.

Bolsonaro said in March that he did two tests and that both were negative for covid-19, but he refused to present the reports until this Tuesday.

“Some think I am lying about having a negative test, I already say that they fell off the horse, as they are going to fall off the horse on the video,” he said in reference to the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22. The recording is the subject of an investigation by the STF that investigates Bolsonaro’s possible interference with the Federal Police.

