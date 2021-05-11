“I’m crazy about you, you should have waited for me”

This Tuesday, in Survivors: in no man’s land, something happened that the audience had expected for several weeks. And it is that, finally Tom Brusse found out that his girlfriend from the end of The Island of Temptations 2, Sandra Pica, does not feel the same for him and wants to end their relationship.

However, Mediaset could not pass up the opportunity to include Melyssa in the scene, so it was. In fact, the Catalan was the first to speak with Sandra, who conveyed everything she felt and was consistent with her previous television appearances in this regard.

“With the days I began to see that he was happy again, the summary is that I love him very much but I am not in love. I promised him that if something happened I would come and tell him, I would not be cruel to him. It seemed like a coward to tell him out of the blue when he got out. I don’t feel like I want to continue a relationship with him, “she told him.

For her part, Melyssa acknowledged that from the outside it could also be seen that he was not at his best, and said that perhaps, seeing her still boyfriend, she would change her mind. However, that did not happen. After that conversation, Sandra left and Bruce entered the cabin where Pinto was.

Then, he relayed all of Pica’s words to an incredulous Tom, who I did not understand anything and he even took time to find out that his still girlfriend had been in person on the island of Survivors 2021.

“I love her so much. How can you leave me? Why don’t you wait for me to come back? I’m 10,000 km away, starving, I miss my family and he tells me like that, without talking to me … I want to go, I want to be with my people and my family, “Tom lamented. But it didn’t stop there. then Sandra and was able to repeat the explanation before a dejected Brusse who would not stop crying.

“I missed you every day and dreamed of you, I wanted to change the past to fight for a better future. Here I have realized that I am crazy about you, you cannot imagine how hard it is to be here. It is an effort and also You come to leave me, I would have preferred you to do it when you return“, said the French while Sandra hugged him and asked him to separate the professional from the personal” just as he had always done. “

At the request of Carlos Sobera, Pica explained the situation with Julen, from Mujeres y Hombres and Viceversa. And, the rumors suggest that he was the cause of the break. However, the Catalan said with great forcefulness that he did not have with him nothing beyond that they shared a coachAnd that he could look Brusse in the eye and tell him that he hadn’t been unfaithful. Later, Carlos Sobera proposed to spend a night in reality and both accepted. “I don’t stay calm if I leave him like this,” Pica commented.