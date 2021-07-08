I’m blind and I work as a programmer (Electric Sheep 01×03)

Until not long ago, accessibility was still a chimera for those who wanted to dedicate themselves to computing, something full of obstacles, sometimes insurmountable, where a great deal of effort was required apart from that already necessary to achieve a career in this profession. Gradually, accessibility increased to become a fundamental part of almost everything that surrounds a computer or mobile. And this is just the beginning.

In recent years, the word “accessibility” has become normalized and is part of any development worth its salt, and that is what has ultimately allowed people like Juanjo, with total blindness, to work as a programmer with absolute normality, simply by adapting some of its tools. It is one more button that shows that in the tech world, the future is here.

That’s what Electric Sheep is about, a Xataka production in collaboration with Samsung and exclusively for Audible. Today we publish the third episode, always with expert guests and protagonists who have experienced these changes in the first person. With sections by Ángela Blanco and presented by a server, Javier Lacort. In each one, we tell from a different prism how technology has completely transformed us, although sometimes we still hope to cross the Atlantic in ten-minute flights.

What technology has done for accessibility is just the beginning

In this third episode, our protagonist is Juanjo Montiel, whose blind condition has not prevented him from developing a career as a programmer that has been active for almost two decades. He explains to us what his day-to-day work is like, the tools he uses, the adaptations he requires, and how technology has changed to become increasingly accessible.

To talk about this evolution of accessibility we also have Jonathan Chacón, Juanjo Montiel’s union partner (he is a software developer at Cabify) as well as being an accessibility consultant, who knows first-hand what the current state of accessibility is in software, operating systems and online services, and what challenges remain to be faced.

To add your accessibility expert comments you are Rafael Lahuerta, and as a Samsung Guest Expert, Lara Moratón, its accessibility manager in Spain, who explains company initiatives in a multitude of devices, aimed at improving the life and user experience of its users with some type of disability.

In the different sections of Angela Blanco we will hear (literally) an extreme case, almost radical, of an ear trained to program while blind, using the voice reading of the screen; the figures for blindness in Spain and in the world, or the predictions of these four accessibility experts about how accessibility will be in relation to technology by the end of this decade.

